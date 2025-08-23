Fantasy Sports

Chris Godwin Fantasy Football Outlook: Can He Bounce Back From Last Year's Injury?

Chris Godwin projects as a reliable WR3 for Tampa Bay in 2025, targeting 1,000+ yards and multiple touchdowns despite a deeper wide receiver corps.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) looks on against the Washington Commanders works out prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) looks on against the Washington Commanders works out prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium.
Chris Godwin has been a consistent presence for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in three of the past four seasons, though his touchdown production has lagged. With a full offseason to recover from his ankle injury and a deeper receiving corps around him, Godwin projects as a solid WR3 option with upside in PPR formats... if he can stay healthy.

Godwin’s scoring value (15 touchdowns over 41 games) was lower than expected under the guidance of Tom Brady. In 2022, he set a career-high in catches (104) and targets (142), but his yards (1,023) didn’t match up to his previous career path due to gaining 9.8 yards per catch. Godwin had his highest value from Week 10 to Week 17 (56/564/3 on 70 targets) over seven starts, highlighted by four games (6/71/1, 12/110/1, 8/83/1, and 9/120). He missed two weeks early in the year with a hamstring issue.

In 2023, Godwin scored only two touchdowns, hurting his big-game ability and lowering his floor in too many weeks. He finished with more than 1,000 yards receiving for the third consecutive season (4th in his career), but his catch rate (63.8) was much lower than his previous four years (71.1, 77.4, 76.6, and 73.2). 

On the positive side, Godwin had a rebound in his yards per catch (12.3 – 9.8 in 2022). He gained over 100 yards in two matchups (8/114 and 10/155) while scoring more than 15.00 fantasy points in only two other games (5/68/1 and 3/81/1).

Tampa got Godwin more involved over his first seven games last season, leading to 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns on 62 targets. His success put him on a career pace in all categories, highlighted by three games (8/83/1, 7/117/1, and 11/125/2). Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7.

Chris Godwin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking

The Bucs have more depth at wide receiver this season, suggesting fewer targets for Godwin. His chain mover profile grades well, and he has a favorable wide receiver ranking (40th) this draft season. With 80 catches, 1,000 yards, and four touchdowns, Godwin would deliver WR3 stats in PPR formats, which falls well within his skill set.

However, with Emeka Egbuka performing well in training camp in the preseason, Godwin has been sliding down draft boards.

The veteran is currently the WR44 in our 2025 PPR Rankings and the WR48 in Non-PPR formats.

