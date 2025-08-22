Fantasy Sports

Chris Olave Fantasy Football Ranking And Projections: Injury Concerns Limit Ceiling

Analyze Chris Olave’s fantasy football outlook for 2025, including his stats, injury history, and potential as a WR3 with upside in the New Orleans offense.

Shawn Childs

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chris Olave has shown flashes of elite talent in his first two NFL seasons, totaling over 2,100 receiving yards and nine touchdowns despite missing multiple games due to injuries. However, inconsistent quarterback play and lingering durability concerns could limit his fantasy ceiling in 2025, making him a boom-or-bust wide receiver option with the New Orleans Saints.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

He finished his rookie season with 72 catches for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns on 119 targets. His catch rate (60.5) came below his college career. Olave missed two games with a concussion and hamstring issues. He gained over 100 yards in three matchups (9/147, 7/106, and 5/102/1). All of his touchdowns (4) came at home. Olave finished 2022 18th in fantasy scoring (200.20) in PPR formats.

In 2023, he played one more game (16), with his one miss coming in Week 15 due to an ankle issue. Olave beat his rookie stats in catches (87), receiving yards (1,123), touchdowns (5), and targets (138), leading to him ranking 17th at wide receiver in fantasy points (231.30). His catch rate (63.0) improved slightly, helped by doing more work closer to the line of scrimmage (12.9 yards per catch). 

His year opened with three competitive outcomes (8/112, 6/86, and 8/104), with double-digit targets (10, 11, and 11) in each matchup. Derek Carr struggles to get him the ball in Week 4 (1/4) and Week 5 (2/12/1). Olave had 43 catches for 572 yards and two touchdowns on 68 targets over the next seven weeks, highlighted by a three-game stretch (6/94/1, 7/114, and 5/119). His late-season ankle injury led to three low-volume games (4/28/1, 3/26, and 3/56/1) while shining in Week 16 (9/123 on 13 targets).

Olave was a frustrating fantasy player last season. He performed up to expectations in four games (4/81, 6/86/1, 8/87, and 8/107). Injuries led to two early exits (1/5 and 1/13) while also coming up empty in Week 1 (2/11) and Week 5 (2/10). Two concussions cost him nine games.

Chris Olave 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking

This summer Olave ranks 32nd at wide receiver, which is well below his play over his first two seasons. With New Orleans set to start below-par talent at quarterback in 2025, there’s a good chance an errant pass puts Olave in a position to take a bad hit. A 70/1,000/5 season seems viable, but he is going to have many poor showings this year.

Olave is currently the WR31 in our 2025 PPR Rankings and the WR34 in Non-PPR Rankings.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL