Chris Olave Fantasy Football Ranking And Projections: Injury Concerns Limit Ceiling
Chris Olave has shown flashes of elite talent in his first two NFL seasons, totaling over 2,100 receiving yards and nine touchdowns despite missing multiple games due to injuries. However, inconsistent quarterback play and lingering durability concerns could limit his fantasy ceiling in 2025, making him a boom-or-bust wide receiver option with the New Orleans Saints.
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
He finished his rookie season with 72 catches for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns on 119 targets. His catch rate (60.5) came below his college career. Olave missed two games with a concussion and hamstring issues. He gained over 100 yards in three matchups (9/147, 7/106, and 5/102/1). All of his touchdowns (4) came at home. Olave finished 2022 18th in fantasy scoring (200.20) in PPR formats.
In 2023, he played one more game (16), with his one miss coming in Week 15 due to an ankle issue. Olave beat his rookie stats in catches (87), receiving yards (1,123), touchdowns (5), and targets (138), leading to him ranking 17th at wide receiver in fantasy points (231.30). His catch rate (63.0) improved slightly, helped by doing more work closer to the line of scrimmage (12.9 yards per catch).
His year opened with three competitive outcomes (8/112, 6/86, and 8/104), with double-digit targets (10, 11, and 11) in each matchup. Derek Carr struggles to get him the ball in Week 4 (1/4) and Week 5 (2/12/1). Olave had 43 catches for 572 yards and two touchdowns on 68 targets over the next seven weeks, highlighted by a three-game stretch (6/94/1, 7/114, and 5/119). His late-season ankle injury led to three low-volume games (4/28/1, 3/26, and 3/56/1) while shining in Week 16 (9/123 on 13 targets).
Olave was a frustrating fantasy player last season. He performed up to expectations in four games (4/81, 6/86/1, 8/87, and 8/107). Injuries led to two early exits (1/5 and 1/13) while also coming up empty in Week 1 (2/11) and Week 5 (2/10). Two concussions cost him nine games.
Chris Olave 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking
This summer Olave ranks 32nd at wide receiver, which is well below his play over his first two seasons. With New Orleans set to start below-par talent at quarterback in 2025, there’s a good chance an errant pass puts Olave in a position to take a bad hit. A 70/1,000/5 season seems viable, but he is going to have many poor showings this year.
Olave is currently the WR31 in our 2025 PPR Rankings and the WR34 in Non-PPR Rankings.