Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Is 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey A First-Round Pick?

#49ers LB Fred Warner on Kyle Shanahan:



“I've never been in a Bill Belichick meeting, but the way that Kyle breaks down the tape in our meetings — I feel like it has to be similar.”



“He’s the best in the BUSINESS!”#MakeItHappen☑️ l #LFG l #BBNG l #FTTB pic.twitter.com/5p77BVgrv9