Christian Watson Agrees To Four-Year Extension With Packers, Stabilizing His Fantasy Value

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to terms with star wide receiver Christian Watson on a four-year, $110.5 million extension, including a $31 million signing bonus. This comes just weeks after the team also extended Watson's fellow wideout, Jayden Reed. It looks like the Packers' WR room is set for the foreseeable future, with second-year wideout Matthew Golden expected to step up into a larger role this season with the team moving on from Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks.

ESPN sources: Green Bay WR Christian Watson and the Packers reached agreement today on a four-year, $110.5 million contract extension that includes a $31 million signing bonus. pic.twitter.com/rXksmDASuB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 4, 2026

Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love spoke about his WR corps that he'll be throwing the ball to this season and moving forward.

"We've still got a very deep receiver room," Love said. "We've got Christian, we've got J. Reed, we've got M.G., guys who are all going to continue to keep building, keep taking those steps. Guys who have played a lot of ball with Christian and J. Reed, so we've still got a great room, and it's just about getting back to work right now, building the foundation and setting ourselves up for when we get back to training camp."

This is a huge commitment to Watson, helping the Packers build a formidable group of wideouts for the long-term future. The Packers and Love will look to take their passing attack to the next level in 2026.

Fantasy Impact

WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Watson looked fantastic last season while returning from a torn ACL he suffered in 2024. In just 10 games, he caught 35 of 55 targets for 611 yards and six touchdowns. Talent has never been an issue for him, but injuries have been a major factor. He is yet to play a complete season, and in four NFL seasons, he has already missed 20 games due to injury.

If he can stay healthy, Watson should be featured a lot more this season and moving forward now that they have thinned out the WR corps. We expect Watson and Reed to serve as co-WR1s, which could lead to some inconsistency, but he has the big-play upside to far outperform his draft cost.

Currently, Watson is being drafted as a fantasy WR3, and he should easily post WR2 numbers on a per-week basis. He does have the potential to finish as a high-end WR2 if he can play a full 17-game slate. We love him at his current ADP.

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