Chuba Hubbard 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, And Ranking
The Panthers gave Hubbard 197 touches in relief of Christian McCaffrey in 2021, leading to 786 combined yards with six touchdowns and 25 catches. However, he gained only 3.6 yards per rush and 7.0 yards per catch while delivering five playable games (18.40, 13.50, 15.10, 15.80, and 13.60 fantasy points in PPR formats). Carolina gave him only 7.9 touches per game over the final nine weeks.
In 2022, Hubbard barely touched the ball over the first six weeks (6/34 with one catch for one yard). He looked poised to take advantage of the Christian McCaffrey trade, but an ankle injury in Week 7 (73 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches) led to an early exit and two more missed games.
Unfortunately, Hubbard took the back seat to D’Onta Foreman multiple times over the Panthers’ last eight matchups (80/368/1 with 11 catches for 160 yards). His best output over this span in fantasy points came in Week 14 (18.90) and Week 16 (12.60).
Even with the signing of Miles Sanders in 2023, Hubbard was the best running back on the team. He gained 1,135 combined yards with five touchdowns and 39 catches, setting career highs in almost all areas.
On the downside, Hubbard again struggled to make big plays (3.8 yards per rush and 6.0 yards per catch). Carolina gave him 150 touches over their final seven games, leading to 609 combined yards with four touchdowns and 16 catches (14.41 FPPG in PPR formats). He finished 27th in running back scoring (182.50).
For the third consecutive year, Hubbard capitalized on a running back injury (Jonathan Brooks) to lead Carolina in rushing (250/1,195/10) and receiving (43/171/1) production. The Panthers created more running room, leading to 4.8 yards per carry. He missed the final two games with a right knee injury that didn’t require surgery.
Hubbard gained over 100 rushing yards in four matchups (21/114, 18/104/1, 28/153/1, and 25/152/2) while having more success at home (858 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 28 catches). The Panthers gave him 20+ touches in six contests.
Chuba Hubbard 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking
Hubbard finished last year ranked 14th in fantasy points (244.80) in PPR formats. He scored more than 20.00 fantasy points in six games. Carolina signed him to a four-year deal for $33 million in March. This summer, Hubbard is the 17th-ranked running back.
Rico Dowdle played well enough last season to snipe third-down snaps with change-of-pace value on early downs. The Panthers gave Hubbard 570 touches over his last 32 games. I’ll set his bar as 1,200 combined yards with 10 scores and 25 catches.
Hubbard is currently the RB20 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.