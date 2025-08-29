Circa Sports Million: Pick 5 NFL Games Every Week, Compete for $6 Million
Kickoff for the 2025 NFL season is just a few days and there's already 3,570 people signed up for the Circa Sports Million Pro Football Contest. The particpants are competing for $6 million in total prizes. The rules are simple, pick five NFL games against the spread and the person with the best record at the end of the season wins.
Circa Sportsbook has two other contests for this NFL season both of which are Survivor Pools with entry fees starting at $1,000 for the Circa Survivor and $100k entry for the Grandissmo. Unlike the Survivor pools where if your pick loses, contestants are eliminated from the contest instantly, the Circa Million is the only contest where players have action throughout the whole season.
In other words, the Circa Million gives sports fans and football prognosticators excitement and action all season long. It is THE contest where fans and experts can put their knowledge one the line every single week and prove just how much they know about making picks. It's the ultimate test of football knowledge!
Circa Sports Million Pro Football Contest Prizes
Entry to the Circa Million is $1,000 and there's over $6 million in guaranteed prizes with $1 million going to first place. The winner also gets a hand-stitched coveted blue jacket. The remaining prize money (estimated to be $3.65 million) is divided between the 2nd and 100th place finishers. Plus there's $300k in prizes awarded every 4-5 weeks for the best record each "quarter" of the season, $100k prize for whoever finishes in LAST place, and a $50,000 prize for the team that finishes second to last.
How to Enter Circa Sports Million Pro Football Contest
Contestants must enter in Nevada, so if you are in Las Vegas, make your way to Circa Sportsbook to get in on the contest before the season starts. After you enter, you can make your picks throughout the season from anywhere in the country. If you aren't in Nevada you can make your picks through a proxy service like Football Contest Proxy which is one of the most trusted proxy services in the business.
After registering, contestants get a free hat, Circa Casino player card, and discounted room rates, PLUS all of the excitement that comes with making five picks against the spread every week for the NFL season.
For the official rules, head over to Circa Sports Pro Football contest website.