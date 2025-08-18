Cleveland Browns Backfield: Avoid Quinshon Judkins And The Rest of The Depth Chart
The Browns are running a three-headed monster at running back, and it comes with a lot to unpack. Quinshon Judkins was just recently freed of charges from prosecuters, but he still may yet face suspension. As for Jerome Ford, he currently leads the Browns depth chart over their other rookie, Dylan Sampson. In a Kevin Stefanski led offense, surely the running backs may command value, so it will be up to me to measure it out.
Quinshon Judkins
Average Draft Position: RB34
I was extremely high on Judkins in the draft process. He was my 3rd ranked running back on the board. Unlike TreVeyon Henderson, Judkins is a more balanced runner, but still awesome. I would compare Henderson to Aaron Jones with flashes of Saquon Barkley. Judkins I would compare more to a Joe Mixon or Todd Gurley.
The issue enlies that Judkins is still dealing with potential suspension. Prosecutors announced last week that they would no longer being pursuing charges, but that does not clear Judkins from the NFL suspension policy. If they deem that the story has legitimacy, they may yet place Judkins or leave if not formal suspension.
Situations like this become very difficult for fantasy football purposes. Often times, we will not have any clarity for a while. However, this does not mean he will be able to play until further notice. In fact, it is expected that the NFL will put Judkins on leave once he signs his rookie deal.
As for football, when Judkins plays, I expect that he will be a quick commodity. I firmly believe that he is their best running back. He will be featured in a higher usage role with adequate receiving value. It will just be hard to make a fantasy splash on a guy that may not play.
Fantasy on SI Projection: RB28
Jerome Ford
Average Draft Position: RB41
The preseason has presented great opportunity for Dylan Sampson to gain the starting role, but it is looking like Jerome Ford will be owning that job. Sampson only has two rushes in his preseason for six yards. Stefanski will entrust Ford to be the majority back.
When Judkins does play, I would still expect Ford to be the majority back in the three-way split. This would likely look something like: 60% (Ford) 30% (Judkins) 10% (Sampson), shifting in Judkins favor as the weeks pass by.
In 2024, Jerome Ford ran for a stunning 5.4 yards per carry on 103 rushes. He took over once Nick Chubb left injured in 2023, and provided value over expected since then. It is no surprise that Kevin Stefanski trusts him to carry the load.
Fantasy on SI Projection: RB55
Fantasy Outlook
Expect Jerome Ford to command a majority workload, at least for the first half of the season. The Browns game script will hurt his upside, as they will be often playing from behind and thus, passing the football. Given this entire situation, I would stay away from Ford for higher upside options as his is extremely limited.
Quinshon Judkins is a later round stash, if he is there. If not, I would also stay away. This Browns backfield is the riskiest in the NFL.