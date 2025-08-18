2025 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Running Backs (PPR, Half-PPR, Standard)
With Week 2 of the NFL Preseason coming to an end tonight, and the fantasy football season just three weeks away, it’s time to take a look at updated rankings at the running back position. As one staff member at Fantasy Sports On SI likes to say, 2025 is going to be the “year of the running back.”
While we won’t protest picks like Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and CeeDee Lamb in the first round, there’s far more depth at the receiver position than running back as we approach Week 1. That’s why loading up on early-round running backs could be a sound strategy in the upcoming campaign.
Saquon Barkley: Repeatable Production or Regression Candidate
Although Saquon Barkley posted a career year, he actually finished second in PPR scoring behind Jahmyr Gibbs—mostly because he sat out Week 18. Barkley enters 2025 as the RB3 in our PPR rankings, but history shows running backs coming off career seasons often take a step back.
His lower ceiling in receptions allows other backs to close the gap in fantasy points, and with Jalen Hurts stealing roughly half of Philadelphia’s rushing touchdowns, Bijan Robinson holds a slight edge as the top running back drafted, followed closely by Jahmyr Gibbs. Even with a career season under his belt, Barkley could see a slight regression—something fantasy managers should keep in mind.
Jahmyr Gibbs Vs. Bijan Robinson
In most fantasy drafts, including in the high-stakes world, Bijan Robinson is coming off the board right after Ja’Marr Chase as the No. 2 selection overall. Robinson’s elite hands and consistency put him in the same conversation as the game’s all-time great backs. We’re talking about a legitimate 2,000-yard threat with 75+ receptions baked into his range of outcomes.
As for Jahmyr Gibbs, he was fantasy’s RB1 in PPR formats a season ago, racking up 363.9 points and edging out Saquon Barkley. Gibbs scored 25+ fantasy points in six games, including an explosive five-game stretch to finish the season strong. This consistency puts him squarely in contention for the RB1 spot, depending on how the season unfolds. Ranked as RB3 this summer, he’s basically a coin flip away from the top spot. Still, he has a very good shot at finishing as the No. 1 back two years in a row.
Yes, the Lions will still employ a two-back rotation featuring David Montgomery, but Gibbs is clearly on the fast track to more touches and bigger fireworks down the stretch. Expect Gibbs to see roughly 275 touches, rack up 1,800 yards with 16 scores, and chip in 60+ catches in the passing game.
Rounding Out The Top Five With A Veteran And Rookie
It’s not so surprising to see Christian McCaffrey amongst the top five behind Bijan, Gibbs, and Saquon. CMC comes in as our RB4 in PPR formats and he has a wide range of outcomes. He could easily produce league-winning results on his way to the RB1 spot or he could suffer an injury and finish as the biggest bust of the season. McCaffrey is one of the most polarizing players in all of fantasy football but with so much time to recover following last year’s season-ending injury (and positive reports out of training camp suggesting he’s fully healthy), we’re buying in.
If you have faith that CMC will avoid the injury bug, snagging him at the backend of Round 1 or the beginning of Round 2 could pay significant dividends.
Ashton Jeanty may be a rookie but no rookie running back has had this much hype since Saquon Barkley. Jeanty flashes close to 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash while boasting a true three-down, workhorse profile. Pete Carroll envisions him evolving into a version of Marshawn Lynch—the kind of back who powered Seattle to a Super Bowl (and had the Seahawks given him the ball at the one-yard line against the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, two championships). Jeanty has an RB4 ADP but comes in as the RB5 in our PPR rankings.
If Jeanty stays healthy, he could see 300 touches and snag 50 catches, giving him a chance to make a major impact in fantasy leagues. He could very well lead the league in touches. Ultaimtely, scoring opportunities will be key to his rise up the rankings.
So let’s take a look at the rest of the running backs in the player pool and determine where they rank in PPR, Half-PPR, and standard formats as we gear up for the 2025 fantasy football season.