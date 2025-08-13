Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition: Shedeur Sanders Eyes Joe Flacco's Job
The Cleveland Browns have one of the most unique quarterback situations in the NFL. This stands where Joe Flacco is the listed starting quarterback at 40 years of age. Following close behind is Kenny Pickett as the current backup and Dillon Gabriel sits as the current third stringer, shared with Shedeur Sanders. This depth chart should very well be flipped in a 180, but it appears Kevin Stefanski is sticking to his plan.
Why the Current Depth Chart?
It seems that Kevin Stefanski is working a conserative approach to his depth chart. Joe Flacco is the viable veteran that has remained healthy in his time. Behind him sits Kenny Pickett, who very well may gain the starting gig. As for now, he must prove himself in camp. Pickett did not blow anyone away in Pittsburgh and so it is up to him to earn his role. Flacco has done his time, proved his worth, so the young quarterback must catch him. A master and an apprentice... something like that.
Now, what about Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders? It was quite baffling when the Browns selected Dillon Gabriel at 94th overall, then waited another fifty picks and took Shedeur Sanders. The once first round prospect, Sanders, fell far, but he very well may start soon enough.
It is being said that the Browns may only roster three quarterbacks. This is another wild move as they would have drafted two quarterbacks knowing they can only keep one. Surely, they will not cut Pickett and definitely not Flacco. What gives?
Shedeur Sanders played lights out in his preseason debut. If he does the same in Week two, I would venture to say his is a lock on this roster. He very well may overtake Pickett, but I suspect Stefanski is saving Sanders for the time being in an effort to avoid premature playing time.
Depth Chart Prediction
I do not at all think the Browns will actually cut a quarterback. They have too much invested and it would be very rash to cut anyone so soon. They cannot even opt to the practice squad because one of these quarterbacks will almost definitely be scooped up.
I project that Joe Flacco will be the week one starter, but with no long-term security. Sanders is better than Gabriel in most opinions. He should have never fallen to Pick #144 — shoutout Mel Kiper — and he will begin the season as QB3. Pickett will remain QB2.
Kevin Stefanski wants to save Shedeur, and I do not mind that. This team is probably not a contender right now. That being said, at first injury or struggles, this depth chart may shake up very quickly. Flacco will certainly not be starting all 17 games. I expect Kenny Pickett to start sooner than later and if the Browns fall into a hole this season, they may give Shedeur a shot.
My Official Projection:
Joe Flacco - Starts 10 Games
Kenny Pickett - Starts 4 Games
Shedeur Sanders - Starts 3 Games (Late Season Experiment)
Dillon Gabriel - Does not suit up