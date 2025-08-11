TreVeyon Henderson, Shedeur Sanders & More Week 1 Preseason Fantasy Winners & Losers
Week 1 of the NFL preseason has wrapped up and we have now been introduced to a whole new array of NFL prospects. Some thrived, some struggled, but that is what it is all about. Preseason is meant to improve and gear up for the season ahead. In regards to fantasy football, there were many key players in action. Here are some risers and fallers after week one.
Winner: TreVeyon Henderson
The hype surrounding TreVeyon Henderson has been real and he proved it against the Commanders on Friday night. Henderson only carried the ball one time, but he took advantage going for 18 yards. He also went out to catch three balls for 12 yards, showing his versatile ability. The biggest mark of them all was in kick return where Henderson literally opened the game with a 100-Yard kick return. He is a special player. Expect his ADP to rise as September approaches.
Loser: Kyler Murray
Seven for eight is a good completion percentage, except for when your one incompletion is a Pick-6. The Cardinals did not live up to expectation in 2024. It all falls on Kyler Murray to improve and help Jonathan Gannon reach his first playoff appearance as the Arizona head coach. The interception Murray threw was as bad as it can look.
Winner: Shedeur Sanders
Sanders may sit deep on the depth chart, but leave it to him to change that narrative. Shedeur looked as good as you could expect in his NFL debut. He went 14-23 138 Yards and 2 touchdowns.
I cannot see Joe Flacco being a long-term starter. Will they really run with Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel? I think Sanders sees the starting job sooner than later. It has been said that he will sit 2024 on the sidelines, but I think that will change quickly.
Loser: Ashton Jeanty
Everyone seemed to have been clowning on Ashton Jeanty this past weekend. A "generational running back" going for -1 yards? Fans have loved to roast him for that. If you watch the highlights, you will see it is not quite his fault, but concern still is risen.
This Raiders offensive line looked very bad in their debut. If they cannot block for Jeanty, it will be hard for his workload to be what it projected to be. More importantly, it will be difficult for it to find efficiency.
Winner: Bryce Young/Tetairoa McMillan
The chemistry looked very good between Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan in their debut. The key to unlocking Bryce Young will be his confidence. He has not had a WR like Tet McMillan, and now that he has it, I think 2025 will be a breakout season for this Panthers offense.
Loser: Bengals Defense
I really thought that Lou Anarumo was a very weak point on this Bengals team. This defense was abysmal in 2024 and by shifting to Al Golden, it would be expected that the defense may improve. This was not the case against the Eagles. The Bengals got shredded to pieces and despite a highly efficient debut by Burrow-Chase, they lost 34-27. They must improve.
Winner: Tyler Shough
The Saints quarterback competition has been one to watch. The Saints debut was going to set the narrative and it appears Shough has the upper hand at the moment. In less than a half of football, Shough tossed 165 Yards and a touchdown. He did also throw a pick, but the rest makes up for it. If Shough does gain the starting gig — and I expect him to — he may be a viable dynasty asset with Kellen Moore leading the culture shift.
Loser: Anthony Richardson
The other QB competition is taking place in Indianapolis. Anthony Richardson was handed the preseason start and actually looked quite good, but of course, he got injured. With a dislocated pinky-finger, Daniel Jones will now get the Week 2 start. It appears this injury will not be major for ARrich, or so fans hope, but his stock will stay down at the moment. It will be hard to draft him in fantasy football without early certainty on his depth chart status. I was expecting him to be named starter in Week 2. That will not happen.