Cleveland Browns Team Preview: Dylan Sampson And Cedric Tillman Offer Sneaky Upside
The Cleveland Browns’ offense is filled with question marks heading into the 2025 fantasy football season, but uncertainty breeds opportunity—especially for late-round sleepers. With Quinshon Judkins’ status up in the air, Dylan Sampson is gaining steam as a potential early-down contributor. Meanwhile, wideout Cedric Tillman and tight end Harold Fannin offer intriguing upside as deep-league darts who could return value if roles expand. Let’s break down the Browns’ sneaky stash candidates and what they could bring to your roster.
Deep Sleeper
Dylan Sampson, Running Back
With each day that passes without Quinshon Judkins in Browns’ training camp, Sampson has a chance to claw his way up Cleveland’s running back depth chart. He brings an early down runner profile, which paints a lower ceiling, especially when adding the cloudiness at quarterback for the Browns in 2025. In recent drafts, he has passed Jerome Ford in ADP, signaling the fantasy market's expectations about his opportunity this year.
I still view him as a deep sleeper, even with a sleeper price point, due to the chance that Judkins may very well play this year. At the very least, Sampson could be the top handcuff to Cleveland’s top rookie running back drafted in 2025.
Lost and Found
Quinshon Judkins, Running Back
Last night, I did a 12-team, 14-round best team draft (all players’ stats count in each week), and Judkins was left unclaimed. With each day that passes with no news about his off-the-field incident, his name drifts off into the fantasy sunset. The Browns and fans had high hopes for him as their future lead runner, but he remains unsigned due to his pending court case in Florida.
On Wednesday (8/6), Judkins waived his right to a speedy trial, which may pave the way for him to sign with the Browns and play this year. Over the next few days, there should be more information about how this filling affects his 2025 football role with the Cleveland Browns.
Sleeper
Cedric Tillman, Wide Receiver
Despite flashing in three consecutive games (8/81, 7/99/2, and 6/75/1 with 32 combined targets) last season, Tillman has the look of just another flier at wide receiver based on his August ranking (WR61). The coin flip at the quarterback position is a significant part of his lack of value, along with him missing the Browns’ final six games last year with a concussion.
Tillman brings size (6’3” and 215 lbs.) to the table while getting selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In his best season at Tennessee in college, he caught 64 of his 90 targets for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns. If he wins Cleveland’s WR2 job, he should beat his draft price point when on the field.
Deep Sleeper
Harold Fannin, Cleveland Browns
Fannin won’t be drafted in many 12-team redraft leagues, but he is a player the fantasy market should follow. His straight-line speed is much better than his rhythm in and out of cuts, which will make him easier to defend early in his career. Fannin brings a unique tight end skill set, one that should improve over time. At the very least, he should be a waiver wire handcuff for David Njoku.