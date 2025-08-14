Fantasy Sports

Colston Loveland 2025 Fantasy Football Ranking, Projections, And Outlook

Get the 2025 fantasy football outlook for Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland, including his rookie role, injury update, and long-term potential.

Shawn Childs

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) smiles during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall.
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) smiles during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Rookie tight end Colston Loveland brings reliable hands, physical play, and untapped upside to the Chicago Bears’ offense in 2025. While his rookie season may start slow behind Cole Kmet, Loveland’s skill set makes him a long-term fantasy football name to remember.

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Over three seasons at Michigan, Loveland caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns over 39 games. He set career highs in catches (56) and touchdowns (5) in 2024, but his yards per catch (10.4) was significantly lower than the previous year's average (14.4). His best showing came against Oregon, where he recorded seven receptions for 112 yards. Loveland missed the final three games due to a shoulder injury. He finished with six catches or more in six of his 10 games.

Loveland plays with a physical style and wins with strong hands. He has a knack for finding openings in the short areas of the field while possessing the agility to get behind a defense if it is left unaccounted for in coverage. His route running is above average, but he needs to get off the ball more effectively at the next level to create early wins. 

His blocking does have risk in pass possession when asked to match up with bigger bodies at the line of scrimmage. The next step in his development is tempo in route running.

Over the past two seasons, Michigan averaged 23.9 pass attempts and 16 completions, resulting in a lower ceiling for his overall receiving opportunities. In the NFL, Loveland should have more chances in the passing games. 

Colston Loveland 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last January, Loveland had right shoulder surgery to repair an AC joint issue. He remains limited in training camp, which puts him behind in his 2025 preparation. In mid August, the fantasy football market ranks him 14th at tight end. Cole Kmet has enough experience in the Bears’ offense to get in the way of Loveland in his rookie season. 

He is another intriguing piece to the Bears’ future passing attack. Any investment in him is on his talent rather than his expected rookie opportunity. Given the crowded receiver room and the presence of Kmet, Loveland may be a better Dynasty than redraft target. He could be servicebale in 2025 but don't expect Brock Bowers numbers in his rookie campaign.

Loveland is currently ranked as the TE16 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.

