Commanders News: Brian Robinson Jr Hits the Trade Block, Rookie Standout May Benefit
Ahead of the 2025 season, rumors are swirling that Brian Robinson Jr may be shopped away from the Washington Commanders. The Alabama product had a nice 2024 season with Kliff Kingsbury, but they may want to go another direction as Robinson enters the final year of his rookie contract. The current depth chart lists Robinson as the RB1 followed by Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr and Jacory Croskey-Merritt rounding it out. Kazmeir Allen and Demetric Felton also sit at the end of the depth chart, but project to be cut
Fantasy Impact
If Brian Robinson is dealt away, this boosts Austin Ekeler in a big way. The 30 year old veteran had a very nice season is his limited debut with the Commanders. Ekeler racked up 77 rushes for 367 Yards and 4 touchdowns. This mark was his best in yards per carry since 2018.
As for Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr, they will of course see expanded work, but to what extent? McNichols re-signed with the team on a one-year deal, but that does not certify that they will make sure that he is used. He is a key depth piece, that is all.
The hype lies with Rookie 7th round pick, Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
Depth Chart Outlook
The hype with Croskey-Merritt wound up once he surged to 11 rushes, 97 yards and two touchdowns in the Shrine Bowl. He has been a stellar player and his draft stock was one of the more interesting ones in history.
Croskey-Merritt transferred for a 6th year to Arizona in 2024. However, he was only granted one game of eligibility. The reason here is that Jacory red-shirted his 2019 college season. In this process, he gave his number to another player, but the NCAA still had this number registered to him, thus making him ineligible for a 6th year.
That aside, JCM got drafted in the 7th round and he is commanding massive hype in camp. The team already has had him playing ahead of McNichols and Rodriguez in their preseason debut, and the sky now appears to be the limit. Croskey-Merritt will play his second preseason game tonight, playing host to the Bengals, and it will be a must watch for fantasy owners. If Robinson is dealt, the rookie may quickly gain a notable workload with nice upside potential.
As a fantasy player, I would view this backfield closely. If Robinson is traded away, the depth chart very well may be: Ekeler, Croskey-Merritt, McNichols, Rodriguez.