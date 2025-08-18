4 teams that could trade for Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.
The Washington Commanders could be looking to trade Brian Robinson Jr. before the start of the season.
Robinson led the Commanders in rushing last season, but with one year remaining on his deal and other players itching for playing time in the backfield, the team could part ways with him soon. Here's a look at four teams that could make the trade:
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers are expected to roll with a committee of veteran Jaylen Warren and rookie Kaleb Johnson. Neither have provided a surefire stud confidence for the Steelers, so trading for Robinson to give the team another option could be in the cards.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals have Chase Brown leading the way in the backfield, but he shouldn't be expected to play on all three downs. Adding Robinson to the mix would help Cincinnati's offense tremendously.
The Commanders could also use Robinson as a potential trade chip for Trey Hendrickson, who could be traded by the Bengals in the coming days.
Houston Texans
The Texans are struggling with an injury to Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb is his backup. Chubb isn't the same player he was since knee injuries set him back for the past two seasons.
The Texans also have USC rookie Woody Marks in the backfield, but he may not be ready for a large workload quite yet. Perhaps the Texans would be interested in having Robinson bridge the gap.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs are projected to be a Super Bowl contender again in the upcoming season, but they have a bit of a blindspot at running back. Isiah Pacheco was injured for a good chunk of last season and he is entering the final year of his contract.
The Chiefs may want to take a flier on Robinson to see if he could add to their backfield as they try to return to the Super Bowl.
