Patriots vs. Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Season Stats & Case for Super Bowl MVP

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a monster breakout season this year. He finished as the fantasy WR2 overall, scoring 21.2 fantasy points per game and 359.9 total fantasy points. JSN managed to combine his massive volume with impressive efficiency.

There is no other true second option in Seattle other than a well past his prime Cooper Kupp, and middling tight end AJ Barner. While Puka Nacua is rightfully the top fantasy option in this game at wide receiver or any position for that matter, you can make a strong case that Smith-Njigba is right there with him, and could easily be the best player in this game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Regular Season Stats By The Numbers

Games Played: 17

Receptions: 119

Targets: 163

Yards: 1,793

Average: 15.1

Touchdowns: 10

Long: 63

Jaxon Smith-Ngigba Playoff Stats By The Numbers

Games Played: 2

Receptions: 13

Targets: 16

Yards: 172

Average: 13.2

Touchdowns: 2

Long: 42

Jaxon Smith-Ngigba Super Bowl LX Outlook

Smith-Njigba has carried his regular-season success into the playoffs. He's scored a touchdown in both games that he's played in, and in the NFC Championship Game, he caught 10 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. The only reason he didn't dominate the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs was that the game was such a blowout that throwing the ball was unnecessary for the majority of the game.

Can JSN Win Super Bowl LX MVP Over Sam Darnold?

JSN enters the Super Bowl as the best player on the Seahawks' offense and could very well leave this game as the Super Bowl MVP (+550 on DraftKings). You can make a strong case that he's the best DFS option on the slate for the big game. JSN may be more expensive ($11,600) than bothe Drake Maye and Sam Darnold on DraftKings' Super Bowl LX Showdown slate but that's because he averaged more fantasy points per game (22.8) than bother signal callers. Maye averaged 20.9 while Darnold averaged 15.8.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

If the Patriots keep this game close or lead late in the game, which is not out of the realm of possibilities, Smith-Ngigba has an excellent chance at snagging double-digit receptions, eclipsing the century mark in receiving yards, and finding the end zone. If Seattle wins the game, the playmaking wideout could catapult Darnold as the MVP.

