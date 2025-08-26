Why Cooper Kupp Is An Undervalued Fantasy Football Sleeper In 2025
In his fifth season in the NFL in 2021, Cooper Kupp posted the greatest wide receiver season in history. He finished with 145 catches (2nd to Michael Thomas in 2019 – 149) for 1,947 yards (2nd to Calvin Johnson in 2012 – 1,964) and 16 touchdowns, leading to 440.0 fantasy points. Kupp averaged 11.2 targets per game with an impressive 30 catches of 20 yards or more and nine receptions reaching the 40-yard mark.
The Rams gave him double-digit chances in 16 of his 20 games (including the postseason). Kupp scored two touchdowns in six matchups, leading to eight impact games (37.30, 30.60, 34.00, 37.60, 31.30, 34.70, 32.30, and 37.20 fantasy points) in PPR leagues. Only once did he score fewer than 17.00 fantasy points. Kupp broke the 100-yard receiving mark 12 times with a floor of seven catches in 17 games.
When the bell rang for 2022, Kupp repeated his beast mode over eight games (72/813/6 – 25.06 FPPG in PPR formats). He was on pace to catch 153 passes for 1,728 yards and 13 touchdowns. Even with less than a half-season of stats, Kupp ranked 23rd in wide receiver scoring (200.50). He finished with five impact showings (13/128/1, 11/108/2, 14/122, 7/125/1, and 8/127/1). His season ended in Week 9 with a right high-ankle sprain. Kupp’s only strike was a decline in his yards per catch (10.8) from 2021 (13.4).
In early August in 2023, Kupp left practice due to a bad hamstring injury, resulting in him missing the first four games of the regular season. He looked sharp in Week 5 (8/118) and Week 6 (7/148/1), but his production was dismal over the following five games (2/29, 4/21, 2/48, 1/11, and 3/18), crushing fantasy teams. The Rams got him more involved from Week 13 to Week 17 (28/314/3), highlighted by two games (8/115/1 and 8/111/1).
Kupp has a strange year in 2024. He jumped out of the gate with an impact showing (14/120/1 on 21 targets), helped by an injury to Puka Nacua. An excellent target opportunity was derailed in Week 2 when Kupp left the game (4/37) after 52% of the Seahawks’ snaps with another ankle issue. Los Angeles didn’t have him back in the starting lineup until Week 8 (5/51/1), precisely when Nacua returned as well.
His production graded well in five (11/104, 7/80, 6/106/2, 8/60/1, and 5/92/1) of his next six starts, but the Rams phased him out of their game plan over his following four games (0/0, 3/24, 1/29, and 1/29 on only 10 combined targets) while sitting out Week 18. LA gave him WR1 snaps in seven of his final eight matchups.
Cooper Kupp 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking
The Seahawks saw enough in Kupp’s game to sign him to a $45 million contract in March with 58.9% of his payments guaranteed. At age 32, the fantasy market must decide if his 2024 fade was fact or fiction. Despite his payday, Kupp is the 41st-ranked wide receiver in early July.
To post a mid-tier WR3 season, he must score 200.00 fantasy points in PPR formats, requiring 70 catches for 800 yards and seven touchdowns. His career resume and route running spell “value selection.” All Kupp needs is 15 starts and over 100 targets to be in the game. Based on his price point, he should be worth the risk, as his ceiling outweighs his replacement value.
Kupp is currently the WR45 in our 2025 PPR Rankings and the WR48 in Non-PPR formats.