Courtland Sutton And 3 Other Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidates In Dynasty Leagues

Fantasy football managers will continue to tweak lineups in dynasty leagues, as the offseason rolls on for teams around the NFL. This year’s offseason period has already presented a number of significant changes that will alter the landscape of the league entering the 2026 season. With the 2026 NFL Draft rapidly approaching next month, managers will look to move notable players to clear up space within lineups. Let’s look at four fantasy football sell-high candidates for managers to consider in respective dynasty leagues:

Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs filled a glaring need at the running back position with an offseason-defining move, adding Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency. Walker inked a three-year deal worth over $43 million and will join the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice in a talented offensive unit. Slated to carve out a three-down role in Kansas City’s offense, Walker’s production could reach new highs in 2026. But considering his sky-high fantasy value, managers could add a stockpile of assets for a player who’s yet to play a down with his new team.

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos stole headlines earlier this week with a trade for former Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle, pairing him up with the likes of Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin and Bo Nix. Sutton, the veteran of the unit, posted one of his best seasons in 2025. He hauled in 74 of his 124 targets for 1,017 yards and seven touchdowns as the primary target in Denver’s passing attack. Entering the 2026 season, Waddle will drastically alter the Broncos’ target share, likely taking over the WR1 reins in the passing game. Without strong target volume, it’s hard to believe Sutton will replicate the success from his back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2024 and 2025. Managers should capitalize on his current value before the season starts.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey posted one of the best single-season performances of his career in 2025. An injury-riddled 49ers offense leaned heavily on McCaffrey’s production throughout the season, as he emerged with 2,126 yards from scrimmage with 17 total touchdowns. San Francisco’s offense will enter the 2026 season much healthier, and with McCaffrey entering his 10th NFL season at 30 years old, there’s reason to believe in potential regression from the third 2,000-yard campaign of his career (see Saquon Barkley last season). McCaffrey will remain an elite fantasy player, but managers should test the waters for potential returns for the four-time All-Pro.

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) high-fives fans after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The Dolphins’ offense has undergone significant changes this offseason, parting ways with the likes of Waddle, Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa so far. Rather than searching for their next franchise quarterback in the draft, the Dolphins brought in former Green Bay Packers signal-caller Malik Willis on a three-year deal. Entering the 2026 season, Willis will get the nod under center, but will have little to work with in a depleted Dolphins offense. Miami lacks a premier pass-catcher to support a stout rushing attack led by De’Von Achane. Managers should unload Willis, who will likely face plenty of struggles in a lackluster offense, while his value remains elevated.

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