Tyreek Hill Linked To MVP Quarterback With Top Landing Spots

At this point, most of the top free agents have been locked up by their new NFL teams; however, there are still some big names available. That includes a wide receiver who might have the biggest name of any free agent this offseason.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is still available on the free agent market. The future Hall of Famer is a huge star, but he's also 32 years old and coming off a catastrophic knee injury. Someone is going to roll the dice on him; it's just a matter of where and when. These are the top landing spots for Hill in free agency.

Drew Rosenhaus on the @StephenASmith show today:



Tyreek Hill will be ready for the start of the NFL season.



He will wait until closer to then when he’s cleared by his doctors to sign with a new team.



He wants to play for a contender. pic.twitter.com/ohq6ZAjz8B — 📽️ Red Tribe Cinema (@ClayWendler) March 16, 2026

New England Patriots

Anytime we think about wide receiver landing spots, the Patriots are there. We'd like to see them acquire more of a sure thing like AJ Brown, but if that falls through, Hill is an intriguing bridge option until they can get a true locked-in WR1.

Hill has the upside to be an elite option, but there are serious concerns after his dislocation and ligament damage in his knee. Especially at his age. There is even a chance that he won't be ready for Week 1. Signing Hill would definitely be a risk, but he could also be a solid fallback plan for a team in need of a playmaker on the outside.

Baltimore Ravens

Bringing in veteran wide receivers for a late career run after struggling to find young options in the draft is just what the Ravens do, and they do it well. We've seen them have success bringing in wideouts like Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith, DeAndre Hopkins, and Derrick Mason.

We would prefer to see them bring in a big-bodied receiver whom Lamar Jackson could rely on to go up and get 50/50 balls, but Hill is a special receiver who is stronger on contested catches than many realize. If he's anywhere close to 100%, he could be the best wide receiver option Jackson has had in his career.

Indianapolis Colts

Currently, the Colts have Ashton Dulin listed as their starter on the outside opposite of Alec Pierce. Adding Hill would be a huge upgrade if he's anything close to his old self.

With Michael Pittman Jr gone, they could use another weapon for Daniel Jones. Jones had success last season, but he is a quarterback who needs to be surrounded by a great supporting cast if he's going to come close to reaching his ceiling.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News