Cowboys Trade George Pickens To Play With An MVP Quarterback In This NFL Mock Trade

The new NFL league season opened up back in early March, and things have cooled off since then after some huge signings and trades. With the 2026 NFL Draft now just around the corner, kicking off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, things are about to heat back up.

One star player who has been surrounded by uncertainty all offseason is Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. After entering the offseason as a free agent looking for a massive payday, the Cowboys slapped the franchise tag on him.

Pickens is a player who has been rumored to be prone to becoming disgruntled at times and an issue in the locker room. That could become an issue for the Cowboys, who likely won't be able to give Pickens the big contract he covets after how much money they already have invested in their passing attack with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.

Dallas could decide to sell high on Pickens and move him for draft capital before or during the draft, which is now less than two weeks away. There would a ton of teams looking to acquire Pickens, who would likely come with a big extension.

Baltimore Ravens - Dallas Cowboys Mock Trade

Baltimore Ravens Receive

WR - George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys Receive

WR - Rashod Bateman

2026 Second Round Pick

2026 Third Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

Pickens would immediately become the WR1 for an MVP quarterback. This would be a great landing spot for last year's breakout star. It would also do wonders for Jackson's fantasy value. He has never had a true high-end WR1 to throw the ball to, who could help boost his value.

Oddly enough, this deal could also help Zay Flowers. He's not a true WR1, and having a stud like Pickens opposite him could help open things up for him. His volume could come down a bit, but he could also become much more efficient.

Bateman could step in as the WR2 in Dallas, which is a much more pass-heavy offense. This is a rare case when this move could be good for both players involved. It would also boost the value of Lamb and push him back up draft boards closer to the top of the first round.

The only real loser in this equation is Prescott. Bateman is a serviceable receiver, but losing a superstar receiver is a tough loss for a quarterback. If Lamb suffers another injury in 2026, it would completely tank his fantasy value.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Baltimore Ravens

As good as the Ravens have drafted and built their team since coming into existence, they have struggled to find wide receivers, especially through the draft. It makes sense for them to use those picks to acquire a proven commodity and finally get Jackson the true top wideout he deserves.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Dallas Cowboys

This is purely a financial move for the Cowboys. If they know they can't afford to pay him, they could look to get value for Pickens rather than deal with a disgruntled wideout all year, than let him walk for nothing. Bateman is a solid wide receiver, and two Day 2 picks are a decent haul for a wide receiver who has had one great season and is looking for a massive deal.

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