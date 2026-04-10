Top Fantasy Football Offseason ADP Risers: Star Receivers George Pickens And Justin Jefferson On The Rise

As we approach the 2026 NFL Draft, which kicks off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, fantasy football season is beginning to ramp up. It's never too early to start looking at the value of players and their fantasy ADP. These are the top offseason ADP risers for the 2026 fantasy football season.

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Willis has signed a new deal in free agency to be the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. His performance last year with limited opportunities as the backup for the Green Bay Packers has fantasy owners very excited.

Now that he is getting another chance at a starting job, his dual-threat capabilities make him an intriguing fantasy option. Even without decent options at wide receiver, he can still pile up fantasy points with his legs. We expect his ADP to continue to climb, especially if the Dolphins draft a top wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks in the draft.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

There are some concerns when it comes to Gibbs and the Lions' offense coming out of last season. He had some low lows, and the Lions' offense did not look anywhere close to the same with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in Chicago. The biggest issue was the steep decline of their offensive line.

Still, since the new NFL league season began, the Lions traded away his backfield mate, David Montgomery. Throughout his career, volume has been the biggest thing that has held Gibbs back because Montgomery saw so many opportunities. With Montgomery now in Houston, the sky is the limit for Gibbs, and fantasy owners have taken notice.

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Heading into 2025, the narrative was that Jefferson was quarterback-proof. That was proven to be unequivocally false by JJ McCarthy and Max Brosmer. Jefferson had a disastrous season after Carson Wentz went down, and there were serious concerns heading into 2026.

Once Kyler Murray signed with the Vikings, it relieved the worries that many fantasy owners had. Murray may not be the greatest option at quarterback, but he's a massive upgrade over anything they had last season. All Jefferson needs is a serviceable quarterback, and Murray is that with the upside to be much more.

WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Entering the offseason, there was a ton of uncertainty surrounding Pickens. He was set to enter free agency, and we didn't know where he would end up.

Now that the Cowboys have slapped him with a franchise tag, fantasy owners have become comfortable that he can perform at a high level in Dallas after struggling early in his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His value could still climb higher or drop if he ends up getting traded, but we don't expect that to happen.



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