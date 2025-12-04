Dak Prescott And 4 More PrizePicks Plays For TNF: Cowboys Vs. Lions

The Dallas Cowboys will go on the road to take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football, kicking off Week 14 with some of the most popular PrizePicks lines of the week. This potentially high-scoring affair could present a plethora of favorable plays among two of the league’s most explosive offenses. Here are five of the top PrizePicks plays for Thursday Night Football’s matchup between two NFC contenders:

Dak Prescott Over 275.5 Passing Yards

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott has posted MVP-caliber production over Dallas’ three-game win streak, commanding one of the NFL’s top offenses. He enters Week 14 ranked second in the league in passing, trailing only Drake Maye, who has played in one more game. TNF presents a favorable matchup for Prescott to eclipse his 276-yard mark, considering the potential high-scoring nature of the game. Prescott’s volume and production offer reason for confidence in his play for Thursday night.

Jahmyr Gibbs Over 80.5 Rushing Yards

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Lions will likely look to the run game with greater volume versus the Cowboys, as star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is dealing with an ankle sprain. St. Brown is questionable and would likely see a reduced workload. This could free up star running back Jahmyr Gibbs for another week of expanded production. Matched up against the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL, Gibbs projects to eclipse his 81-yard line, a mark he’s hit twice over his last four games.

George Pickens Over 81.5 Receiving Yards

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

George Pickens has emerged as one of the top wideouts in the NFL in his first season with the Cowboys, entering Week 14 ranked second in the league in receiving yards. Dallas’ one-two punch of CeeDee Lamb and Pickens has sustained highly encouraging volume throughout the season, which projects to continue versus the Lions. The Cowboys have leaned on their passing game in each of their last three wins and Pickens has reaped the benefits, averaging 126 yards per game during that span. He’s likely to sustain his production versus a Lions secondary that has sputtered at times this season.

Jameson Williams Over 8.5 Targets

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jameson Williams is slated to enter TNF as Detroit’s leading option in the passing game, due to St. Brown’s ankle sprain. The speedy wideout performed well in an expanded role in Week 13, hauling in seven of his 10 targets for 144 yards through the air. His target share projects to remain elevated versus a lowly Cowboys secondary, which ranks 30th in the league in pass defense this season.

David Montgomery Over 35.5 Rushing Yards

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs against Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit’s bruising RB2 will likely see a bump in volume on Thursday night due to injuries within the offense. The Lions' backfield projects to take over the majority of the workload without their two top targets in the passing game in St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta. David Montgomery has sustained solid production in a slightly lesser role and should see plenty of opportunities to eclipse his 36-yard line, a mark he’s already hit five times this season.

