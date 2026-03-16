The Philadelphia Eagles have secured tight end Dallas Goedert with a new contract, keeping one of their most reliable offensive weapons in the fold.

Goedert, who has been a key target in both the passing game and red zone since joining the Eagles, provides consistency and playmaking ability for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

His return ensures Philadelphia maintains stability at tight end while continuing to build a balanced, high-powered offense.

From a fantasy football perspective, Goedert remains a top-tier option at his position, offering strong PPR upside and touchdown potential as one of Hurts’ most trusted targets.

Fantasy Football Impact Of Dallas Goedert Signing

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The re-signing of Dallas Goedert with the Philadelphia Eagles has a major positive impact on fantasy football, especially in PPR leagues.

Goedert has been a primary target for quarterback Jalen Hurts, finishing the 2025 season with 60 receptions for 591 yards and 11 touchdowns, and his return guarantees he remains a central part of the Eagles’ passing attack, providing a reliable floor of receptions and yardage.

His status as a top red-zone threat further boosts his fantasy value, as managers can expect consistent touchdown upside.

Goedert’s ability to catch passes in both intermediate and short routes makes him particularly valuable in PPR formats, combining high target volume with red-zone usage to translate into both yardage and touchdowns.

Re-signing him also maintains continuity in Philadelphia’s offense; his familiarity with Hurts and the team’s scheme reduces the risk of volatility in production compared to less established tight ends.

Overall, Goedert remains a top-tier tight-end option, offering a high floor due to his targets and a strong ceiling thanks to his red-zone involvement, making him a reliable fantasy asset heading into 2026.

What This Move Means For QB Jalen Hurts

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after the anthem against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bringing back Dallas Goedert is a major win for quarterback Jalen Hurts, boosting his fantasy outlook heading into 2026.

In 2025, Hurts threw for 3,224 yards with 25 passing touchdowns and only 6 interceptions, completing 64.8% of his passes, while also rushing for 421 yards and 8 rushing touchdowns.

Goedert’s presence ensures Hurts has a reliable security blanket, improving his efficiency and increasing his touchdown potential.

Goedert also allows Hurts to operate the offense with more balance. With a consistent tight end threat, Hurts can leverage play-action and intermediate routes, reducing the need to force passes to wide receivers and lowering interception risk.

Overall, Goedert’s return solidifies Philadelphia’s passing attack and enhances Hurts’ dual-threat production, making him a safer and more potent fantasy option for 2026.

Philadelphia Eagles Pass Catchers

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A.J. Brown (WR): Brown remains Philadelphia’s top wide receiver and primary downfield threat for quarterback Jalen Hurts. His ability to stretch the field and make contested catches gives Hurts a reliable go-to option, and he should continue to see high target volume in 2026.

DeVonta Smith (WR): Smith continues to be a key component of the Eagles’ passing game, providing route-running precision and big-play ability. As a reliable secondary target, he helps keep defenses honest and opens up opportunities for other skill players.

Johnny Wilson (WR): Wilson is a big-bodied receiver who missed most of 2025 due to injury. If healthy, he could serve as a situational red-zone target and a contested-catch threat, adding another dimension to the offense.

Quez Watkins (WR): Watkins provides speed and rotation options in the receiving corps, giving Hurts a reliable target on short and intermediate routes. He also contributes to special-teams packages.

Dallas Goedert (TE): Re-signing Goedert preserves one of Hurts’ most reliable targets in the middle of the field. He offers consistency in both short- and red-zone passing situations and anchors the tight end position.

In addition to their current pass-catching weapons, the Eagles could still look to add another playmaker in free agency or the upcoming draft to further strengthen their offense and give Jalen Hurts more options.

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