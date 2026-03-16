Commanders Add Versatile RB Jerome Ford, What It Means for Washington’s Offense and Fantasy Football

The Washington Commanders strengthened their backfield by signing running back Jerome Ford to a one-year deal during the 2026 offseason.

Ford, who previously played for the Cleveland Browns, brings versatility as both a runner and receiver. His addition gives Washington more depth in the rushing attack as they continue building the offense around Jayden Daniels.

Along with boosting the offense, the move could also carry some potential fantasy football value.

Let’s break it down.

Fantasy Football Impact Of Jerome Ford Signing

The Washington Commanders' signing of running back Jerome Ford adds depth to their backfield and creates an interesting fantasy football situation heading into the 2026 season.

While he may not step in as an immediate workhorse, the move gives Ford a fresh opportunity to carve out a meaningful role in Washington’s offense.

Ford is coming off a quiet 2025 season with the Cleveland Browns, where he played 13 games but saw limited usage. He finished the year with 24 carries for 73 rushing yards (3.0 yards per carry) and added 26 receptions for 103 receiving yards, totaling 176 yards from scrimmage with no touchdowns.

Despite the modest production, Ford’s involvement in the passing game highlights a potential path to fantasy value. If he earns a role on passing downs or in a committee backfield, he could provide some upside in PPR formats.

Playing in an offense led by quarterback Jayden Daniels could also help create more opportunities thanks to the added defensive pressure a mobile quarterback brings.

For fantasy managers, Ford currently profiles as a late-round sleeper or waiver-wire watch rather than a must-draft option. However, if his workload increases during the season, he could develop into a useful depth piece or flex play.

Washington Commanders RB Depth Chart

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) runs the ball 16 yards for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After signing Jerome Ford, the Washington Commanders have a fairly crowded running back room heading into the 2026 season.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt is currently projected as the RB1. He is expected to handle most of the early-down work and could be the team’s go-to option if Washington leans on youth in the backfield. His role gives him a chance to develop as a consistent rushing option, though his receiving opportunities may be limited compared to other backs in the rotation.

Rachaad White, who was signed in free agency, brings proven production and versatility as both a runner and receiver. In 2025, White recorded 572 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 40 receptions for 218 receiving yards, making him the most likely candidate for passing-down and lead-back duties. His involvement in the offense gives him significant fantasy value, particularly in PPR formats.

Jerome Ford is expected to serve as the RB3, providing a change-of-pace option and rotational depth. Ford totaled 24 carries for 73 rushing yards and 26 receptions for 103 receiving yards with the Cleveland Browns in 2025. His versatility makes him a candidate for third-down work, which could translate into a late-round sleeper or waiver-wire target in fantasy leagues.

Veteran Jeremy McNichols rounds out the depth chart as a complementary back. Over the past two seasons with Washington, McNichols contributed 99 carries for 482 yards and 5 touchdowns, plus 34 receptions for 223 yards. While his role is limited, he provides reliable depth and could see opportunities in relief of the top three backs.

From a fantasy football perspective, this appears to be a committee backfield. White holds the most immediate value, especially in PPR leagues. Croskey-Merritt handles the early-down work, and Ford could emerge as a flex option if he secures consistent passing-down snaps.

What This Move Means For QB Jayden Daniels

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The signing of Jerome Ford subtly shifts the fantasy outlook for quarterback Jayden Daniels in 2026.

Ford’s receiving ability gives the Washington Commanders a more versatile backfield, opening up play-action and deep-passing opportunities while reducing Daniels’ short-yardage duties.

In a likely committee with Rachaad White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Daniels’ rushing upside may be slightly limited, but his passing efficiency and touchdown potential could improve.

Overall, Ford helps stabilize the offense, giving Daniels a solid fantasy floor with some upside for touchdowns.

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