Fantasy Sports

Dameon Pierce Slips To RB3 On Texans' Depth Chart Behind Joe Mixon & Nick Chubb

After two disappointing seasons and the addition of Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce faces an uphill battle for fantasy relevance in 2025.

Shawn Childs

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) during the second half in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) during the second half in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dameon Pierce burst onto the scene as a rookie but has since struggled with injuries, inefficiency, and a shrinking role in Houston’s offense. With the Texans adding veteran Nick Chubb, Pierce enters 2025 buried on the depth chart and likely off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest leagues.

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

In his rookie season, Pierce gained 1,104 combined yards with five touchdowns and 30 catches over 13 games. He ranked 26th in running back scoring (168.40) in PPR formats. His best run came from Week 3 and Week 5 (60/310/3 with 11 catches for 43 yards). Pierce lost his mojo in Week 11 (17 combined yards with two catches) and Week 12 (16 combined yards with three catches) while failing to score more than 16.00 fantasy points in his final eight starts. He missed the last four weeks with an ankle injury.

Pierce played his way out of a starting job in 2023 by gaining only 2.9 yards over his 145 carries. Over the Texans’ first six matchups, he averaged 17.7 touches, leading to 365 combined yards with one score and nine catches. Pierce missed three games midseason with an ankle injury. Houston gave him a minimal role over their final seven contests (19/34 with three catches for 13 yards).

Last season, injuries led to Pierce missing four of the Texans’ first 10 games, three of which coincided with Joe Mixon's absence. He broke a long run in Week 6, leading to a playable game (8/77/1 with one catch). His only other outing with more than 15 yards rushing came in Week 18 (19/176/1). His two 40+ yard carries (54 and 92) accounted for 47.1% of his yards on the ground but masked his struggles over his other 38 chances (4.1 yards per carry).

Dameon Pierce Fantasy Football Outlook

Pierce will compete for the backup running back role again in 2025 while drawing a waiver wire price point this draft season. His value catching the ball is minimal, suggesting the Texans need a more rounded player to fill in for Joe Mixon if needed. The addition of Nick Chubb should push Pierce to Houston’s RB3 to open the 2025 season.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL