Dameon Pierce Slips To RB3 On Texans' Depth Chart Behind Joe Mixon & Nick Chubb
Dameon Pierce burst onto the scene as a rookie but has since struggled with injuries, inefficiency, and a shrinking role in Houston’s offense. With the Texans adding veteran Nick Chubb, Pierce enters 2025 buried on the depth chart and likely off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest leagues.
Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
In his rookie season, Pierce gained 1,104 combined yards with five touchdowns and 30 catches over 13 games. He ranked 26th in running back scoring (168.40) in PPR formats. His best run came from Week 3 and Week 5 (60/310/3 with 11 catches for 43 yards). Pierce lost his mojo in Week 11 (17 combined yards with two catches) and Week 12 (16 combined yards with three catches) while failing to score more than 16.00 fantasy points in his final eight starts. He missed the last four weeks with an ankle injury.
Pierce played his way out of a starting job in 2023 by gaining only 2.9 yards over his 145 carries. Over the Texans’ first six matchups, he averaged 17.7 touches, leading to 365 combined yards with one score and nine catches. Pierce missed three games midseason with an ankle injury. Houston gave him a minimal role over their final seven contests (19/34 with three catches for 13 yards).
Last season, injuries led to Pierce missing four of the Texans’ first 10 games, three of which coincided with Joe Mixon's absence. He broke a long run in Week 6, leading to a playable game (8/77/1 with one catch). His only other outing with more than 15 yards rushing came in Week 18 (19/176/1). His two 40+ yard carries (54 and 92) accounted for 47.1% of his yards on the ground but masked his struggles over his other 38 chances (4.1 yards per carry).
Dameon Pierce Fantasy Football Outlook
Pierce will compete for the backup running back role again in 2025 while drawing a waiver wire price point this draft season. His value catching the ball is minimal, suggesting the Texans need a more rounded player to fill in for Joe Mixon if needed. The addition of Nick Chubb should push Pierce to Houston’s RB3 to open the 2025 season.