D'Andre Swift 2025 Fantasy Football Rankings, Forecast, And Projections
D’Andre Swift enters his second season with the Chicago Bears after posting career highs in touches and total yards in 2024, but efficiency concerns linger. With a projected 275 touches and an expanded receiving role, Swift has the potential to outplay his RB24 draft ranking in PPR formats this season.
D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Swift appeared to kick down the fantasy door in Week 1 (15/144/1 with three catches for 31 yards) of 2022. Unfortunately, Detroit only gave him 17 touches over the following two games, resulting in 133 combined yards, one score, and five catches. Another shoulder issue cost him three weeks plus a smaller role over the next five matchups (23/61/2 with 16 catches for 109 yards and one touchdown). Swift gained 453 yards with three touchdowns and 24 catches on 73 touches over his final six games. He finished the year ranked 21st in running back scoring (191.10) in PPR formats.
The move to the Eagles’ offense in 2023 led to Swift setting career highs in rushing attempts (229), rushing yards (1,049), and games played (16). Philadelphia rested him in Week 18. After receiving only two touches in Week 1, he strung together five competitive games (564 combined yards with three touchdowns and 22 catches – 19.28 FPPG in PPR formats).
Swift gained over 100 combined yards in four matchups, highlighted by one impact game (28/175/1 with three catches for six yards). From Week 8 to Week 17, the Eagles downgraded his receiving chances (19 – 2.1 per game), leading to six outcomes with fewer than 10.00 fantasy points. He ranked 19th in running back fantasy scoring (200.30).
In his first year with the Bears, Swift had a career-high 295 touches and combined yards (1,345) while setting a career-low in yards per rush (3.8). He rushed over 100 yards in one matchup (18/129/1). Chicago gave him 20 touches or more in six games.
His best fantasy value came from Week 4 to Week 6 (29.50, 20.00, and 21.90 fantasy points) in PPR formats. On his down days, Swift scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in nine contests. He repeated his 19th rating in fantasy points (214.50).
D'Andre Swift 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Swift played with one season under the guidance of Ben Johnson, putting him in a prime position to be the “Jahmyr Gibbs” in the Bears’ offense. Over the past two seasons, he missed only one game, compared to 10 weeks on the sidelines over his first three years in Detroit.
Swift must improve his scoring to reach a higher fantasy ceiling. He gained 20 yards or more on 10 plays in 2024, showcasing his big-play ability. This summer, Swift ranks 24th at running back in PPR formats. I sense about 275 touches, leading to 1,300 combined yards with six to eight touchdowns and about 50 catches.
Swift is currently the RB20 in our PPR Running Back Rankings.