Daniel Jones Being Cleared For Training Camp Skyrockets Another Colts Fantasy Football Stars' Value

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has been fully cleared ahead of training camp and says he's recovered from his Achilles injury. Jones said he will be "a full go" and on the field when camp starts. This is major news for the entire Colts offense and all of their fantasy football stars.



"I'm feeling really good and I'm gonna be full go to start training camp..



I'm ready to go" ~ @Daniel_Jones10



That's GREAT news 👏 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UcWFE1zKsl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 27, 2026

Fantasy Impact



QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts



Jones was an outstanding fantasy option in the first half of the season, and was even in some MVP conversations. His rushing upside combined with the fact that he had cut back on mistakes and turnovers made him a valuable asset.



However, we do have concerns this season. Banking on a quarterback who relies on rushing ability for his fantasy value coming off a major leg injury is a scary prospect. Especially a quarterback like Jones who already had serious questions when it comes to fantasy value and consistency as an NFL quarterback. Jones is worth a late-round flier, but we wouldn't want to have to depend on him early in the season in any format if we can avoid it.



RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts



The Colts offense fell off a cliff last season when Jones got hurt, and no one's fantasy value suffered more than Taylor's. In the 13 games with Jones under center, JT was the fantasy RB1 overall, and the best player in all of fantasy football. Unfortunately, Jones got hurt on December 7, right before the fantasy playoffs.



In the final four games of the season, he rushed for just 229 yards and two touchdowns. Through the first 13 games, he totaled 1,356 yards and 18 touchdowns. The return of Jones should get him back near the top of the pack when it comes to fantasy running backs in 2026.



TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts



Warren also saw his fantasy value take a huge hit once Jones went down. We expect him to potentially lead the team in targets this year and produce high-end TE1 numbers. That wouldn't happen without Jones under center. He is one of the few tight ends that has a shot of finishing as the TE1 overall this season.



WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts



With Jones under center, and assuming Pierce gets fully healthy by the start of the season, we believe Pierce is a tremendous sleeper and has high-end TE2 upside. As you could have guessed, Jones being healthy is great news for Pierce, along with all the other wide receivers in Indy.

To avoid any further redundancy, you can also include Josh Downs in this conversation too. Now that the Colts have traded Michael Pittman Jr to the Pittsburgh Steelers, there are suddenly a lot of new targets opened for the wide receivers in Indianapolis.

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