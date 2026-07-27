Madden 99 Club Members Released: Josh Allen Deserves His 99 Ranking In Fantasy Football, But Does Trey McBride?

EA Sports' Madden 27 has released its 99 Club for their upcoming Madden game that releases on August 13. We got to looking at the 99 Club, and it seems like these rankings are highly influenced by fantasy production in many cases.

Some of these rankings make sense, but others simply don't. We are going to decide if these fantasy football stars deserve their 99 rating in the new Madden game, and if it translates to fantasy football.

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

If you were filling out his actual Madden statistics, it's hard to imagine that he should equal out to a 99 because he isn't the most accurate quarterback in the world. With that being said, he should be the best quarterback in the NFL, in the game, and in fantasy football this season. Especially when you consider Patrick Mahomes is still recovering from a torn ACL late in the season.

We do believe that it's fair for Allen to have a 99 ranking. However, I'll still be playing with Lamar Jackson when I get my copy of the game. I'd also prefer to draft him in fantasy at his ADP, but would take Allen as the QB1 at an equal price.

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

As a passer, there is no doubt Stafford deserves to be a 99. However, his real-life ability does not necessarily translate to how we feel about him in fantasy or Madden. His issue is the same in both games. Stafford's lack of mobility is fine in the NFL with a strong offensive line, great head coach, and elite wide receivers; however, that doesn't play out the same in fantasy.

It is going to be nearly impossible for Stafford to repeat what he did last season. His MVP campaign in 2025 was a perfect storm. Stafford is another year older at 38, as is Davante Adams, who will turn 34 during the season. Puka Nacua is also dealing with off-field issues, and the Rams defense should be amongst the best in the league, which could lead to significantly less passing volume. His current ADP has him as a low-end QB1, which is where he belongs.

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Yes, of course Chase deserves his 99 rating. He is the best wide receiver in the NFL and the best wideout in fantasy football. There is no reason he shouldn't be the best wide receiver in Madden.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

This is a rating driven up by fantasy stats. JSN is not the best wide receiver in football and is ranked ahead of wide receivers he simply shouldn't be. He is not better than Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, AJ Brown, or even Puka Nacua. If this game is based on talent, he should be behind all of them.

Our guess is that Nacua has been dropped for reasons outside of ability, and St. Brown simply doesn't get the respect he deserves, but the others are being punished for reasons outside of their control.

Jefferson didn't get worse last year; his quarterback play was terrible, and Brown has been stuck in that run-heavy Philadelphia Eagles' offense. When it comes to fantasy, I have JSN ranked fourth this season behind Chase, Nacua, and St. Brown, but we wouldn't think you were crazy if you picked Jefferson or Brown over him.

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

This seems to be the most controversial one on social media because many people, many of them being Las Vegas Raiders fans, believe Brock Bowers is better and deserves to be ranked ahead of McBride. I would disagree and believe that McBride is deserving of his 99 ranking, and he should also be the first tight end selected in fantasy football.

EDGE Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams

Garrett is the only defender with a 99 rating, so we threw him in for the IDP owners. Of course, he deserves to be in the 99 Club. He deserves more than anyone else in the league. He's the best pass rusher in any kind of football you can imagine, whether it's real life, fantasy, or a video game.

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