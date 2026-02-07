Daniel Jones Headlines 2025 NFL Fantasy Football All-Breakout Team

The 2025-26 NFL season featured a plethora of breakout performances, leaving a valuable mark on fantasy football lineups. Players throughout the NFL emerged with notable production throughout the regular season, outperforming their fantasy draft position coming into the season.

Let’s look at six players who broke out in fantasy football this season, making up our 2025 All-Breakout lineup:

QB - Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) is forced out of bounds on a keeper during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After back-to-back down seasons, which ultimately left him searching for a new home, Daniel Jones landed with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal coming into the season. Despite suffering a season-ending injury that kept him sidelined for the final four games of the season, Jones managed one of the best single-season performances of his career, completing a career-high 68% of his passes for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Jones finished the season ranked as QB17, including his four absences to close the year, but averaged a stellar 18.0 fantasy points per week. That mark ranked 12th among all fantasy quarterbacks this season.

RB1 - Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Chase Brown opened the season as one of the more disappointing running backs in fantasy football. He entered the year with the highest ADP of his career, but failed to eclipse 50 yards on the ground in each of the Cincinnati Bengals’ first six games of the season, raising concerns among fantasy managers. Finally, in Week 11, Brown broke out with a 108-yard performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, setting the stage for an encouraging streak down the stretch of the season.

He finished the season with 817 rushing yards over his final 11 games, finishing the year with 1,019 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns over 232 carries. Brown posted a career-high RB7 finish among PPR leagues, overcoming a slow start to the year.

RB2 - Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

In his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, veteran running back Kenneth Gainwell posted the top production of his career, ultimately winning the team’s MVP award. His rushing numbers, though career-highs, weren’t anything to write home about. But the star back’s versatility offered immense upside from a fantasy perspective. Gainwell posted 1,023 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns over 187 touches during the regular season.

He closed the year ranked as RB16 in PPR, which marked yet another career-high for the Steelers back. Averaging 13.0 points per week, Gainwell emerged as one of the top waiver additions down the stretch of the season.

WR1 - George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

After three years in Pittsburgh, star wideout George Pickens geared up for his first season with the Dallas Cowboys. Pickens not only enjoyed a career year in a talented Cowboys offense, he emerged as one of the top wideouts in the NFL. Pickens hauled in 93 of his 137 targets for 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, all of which marked career-highs for the star wide receiver. His efforts were recognized at the end of the year, as he was named to his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams.

Pickens dominated in both PPR and non-PPR leagues, finishing the year ranked as WR5 and WR4 in such formats. He averaged 17.2 PPR points per week, finishing the season with 291.9 total points.

WR2 - Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) runs during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Following back-to-back 500-yard campaigns in each of his first two NFL seasons, Michael Wilson broke out for an injury-riddled Arizona Cardinals squad. Wilson entered the season as the team’s No. 3 receiving option behind the likes of Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. McBride sustained his role as the team’s premier threat offensively, but injuries to Harrison created an opening for Wilson to produce. In just 13 starts over 17 games, Wilson hauled in 78 passes for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns over 126 targets.

Wilson finished the season with a career-high WR10 ranking among PPR leagues, ranked ahead of the likes of A.J. Brown and Jameson Williams in fantasy scoring. He averaged 13.0 points per week on the year.

TE - Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After a dominant rookie season, Kyle Pitts’ production regressed over the next three seasons, coming into his fifth NFL season. After a solid start to the season, Pitts broke out in a big way, posting 338 receiving yards over a three-game stretch from Weeks 13 to 15. He ultimately finished the season with 88 catches for 928 yards and five touchdowns, which marked a new career-high for the star tight end.

Pitts dominated in PPR, closing the year ranked as TE2 among fantasy leagues, trailing only McBride in PPR rankings. He averaged 12.4 points per week and posted 210.8 total points for the season.

