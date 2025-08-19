Darnell Mooney And 2 Rookies Among 5 Top Late-Round Fantasy Football Wide Receivers
Getting exhausted as you get later in your fantasy football draft?
WAKE UP.
Some of your best finds come later on in the draft when you may least expect it. Let's take a look at five of the top late-round wide receivers you can draft this season.
1. Darnell Mooney
Darnell Mooney is coming off one of the best seasons of his career with 992 receiving yards and a career high five touchdowns and 15.5 yards per catch for the Falcons. Mooney will be a big play threat with young QB Michael Penix Jr. He's the guy after Drake London to get targets and his deep-speed chemistry with Penix Jr. will make him worthwhile late in the draft. He's currently ranked just outside the top 50 of wide receivers.
2. Jayden Higgins
Rookie Jayden Higgins could be part of a major role early in the Texans offense. We know CJ Stroud likes to sling it down the field and after Nico Collins, Higgins could be the guy. With Stefon Diggs gone and Tank Dell expected to miss the season, the 6'4" Higgins will be next in line. That big catch radius is going to make the Stroud-Higgins combination dangerous this year. He is also just outside the top 50, making him a strong value pick later in the draft.
3. Emeka Egbuka
Emeka Egbuka is already working his way up the depth chart for the Bucs. With Jalen McMillian going on IR with a neck injury, the rookie first round pick has a chance for a major role. Chris Godwin is also dealing with an injury in training camp and is likely to start the season on the PUP list. That means it's Mike evans and Egbuka. He's currently projected in Round 10-11 and can be a steal, especially in the first half with the injuries.
4. Ricky Pearsall
With Deebo Samuel gone, Ricky Pearsall has the chance for a major role in the 49ers offense. There's also uncertainy with Brandon Aiyuk and his return. He is a high-upside second-year WR in the Kyle Shanahan offense. Many expect him to perform higher than his current ADP round 41.
5. Rashod Bateman
Rashad Bateman is coming off the best season of his career. Bateman is one of the most underrated, explosive receivers in the game with Lamar Jackson behind center. Bateman averaged 16.8 yards per catch last season and finished with nine touchdowns. While there are concerts with some volatile, inconsistent play, Bateman should end up being better than his No. 63 ranking amonst receivers.