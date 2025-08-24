Davante Adams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, And Ranking
Over his last four seasons in Green Bay, Adams caught 432 passes for 5,310 yards and 47 touchdowns on 614 targets. He secured 70.4% chances while averaging 7.8 catches for 93 yards and 0.82 touchdowns over 57 games. In 2021, Adams finished with new tops in catches (123) and receiving yards (1,553). He gained more than 100 yards in eight matchups (8/121, 12/132/1, 11/206/1, 7/115/2, 8/104, 10/121/2, 10/114/2, and 11/136/1).
The move to Las Vegas ultimately proved to be a win for anyone investing in Adams. He gained more than 1,500 yards (1,516) for the second consecutive year thanks to a career-high in targets (180) and yards per catch (15.2). The Raiders used him more in the deep passing game, leading to 24 catches of 20 yards or more, with seven reaching the 40-yard mark. Adams posted seven impact games (10/141/1, 10/146/2, 9/126/1, 7/141/2, 8/177/2, and 7/153/2).
The downgrade at quarterback in the 2023 season led to a sharp decline in Adam’s value in the deep passing game (lost 4.1 yards per catch). He still finished with over 100 catches (103) for the fourth consecutive season. The Raiders looked his way 175 times (second most in the league), leading to 1,144 yards and eight scores. On the downside, Adams gained more than 100 yards in only three matchups (13/172/2, 8/101/1, and 13/126/2). He finished 10th in wide receiver scoring (265.40) in PPR formats (3rd in 2022 – 336.00 and 2nd in 2021 – 344.30).
Something went awry for Adams after three games (5/59, 9/110/1, and 4/40 on 27 targets) with the Raiders. He sat out four weeks with a hamstring injury that may have been just a ploy to get out of town. After a trade to the Jets midseason, Adams was quiet for two matchups (3/30 and 4/54), followed by WR1 stats over his fine nine starts (60/770/7 on 99 targets). His rhythm with Aaron Rodgers was off based on his catch rate (60.6%).
His final stats (85/1,063/8 on 141 targets), prorated to 17 games, came to 100 catches for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns, which would have ranked him sixth among wide receivers in PPR formats instead of 12th.
Adams starts this season at age 32, with five consecutive years with more than 1,000 yards receiving. He continues to bring scoring value, and Matt Stafford will get him scores in close. Based on the usage of Puka Nacua, Adam should get more chances downfield. In early July, he is the 18th-ranked wide receiver, creating a buy opportunity. Rams will get him 150 targets, suggesting at least 90 catches for 1,100 yards and eight scores.
Adams is currently the WR16 in our 2025 PPR Rankings and the WR15 in Non-PPR formats.