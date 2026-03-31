Davante Adams Lands With Another MVP Quarterback In This NFL Mock Trade From The Rams

Speculation has run wild in regards to who has come knocking on the Los Angeles Rams' door for wide receiver Davante Adams. Head coach Sean McVay said in a presser that he has spoken to teams about a potential trade involving Adams, and he told the star wideout about the discussions.

Sean McVay said he spoke with WR Davante Adams about potential trade talks involving the 33-year-old.

The HC says he believes it’s important to tell players what’s going on and what was being discussed. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 30, 2026

The fact that McVay felt it necessary to speak to Adams about this leads us to believe these trade talks have real legs. Now we need to figure out where the 33-year-old wideout might land in a mock trade.

Mock Trade Baltimore Ravens - Los Angeles Rams

Baltimore Ravens Receive

WR - Davante Adams

Los Angeles Rams Receive

2026 Fourth Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

After a great season with the Rams, it's hard to imagine that this trade would increase his fantasy value. He caught 14 touchdowns last season, but we don't expect that to happen in Baltimore.

However, he also caught just 60 passes for 789 yards, which were both his lowest totals since 2015. He could see a boost in volume as the potential WR1 for Lamar Jackson or, at least, a much closer WR2 to Zay Flowers than he was to Puka Nacua.

For the Rams, we don't expect there to be much of an impact on Nacua; he's already receiving the most volume in the league, but Adams' production has to go somewhere. Currently, we have them selecting USC wide receiver Makai Lemon in the 2026 NFL Draft. Nevertheless, if they don't, we have to look at potential breakout receivers on the roster.

There are two candidates to have a breakout season. They are Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield. We would rank Whittington ahead of Mumpfield, but wouldn't write Mumpfield off by any stretch.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are in win-now mode but have struggled to get over the hump. Lamar Jackson has never had a truly strong wide receiver room. It has been a position the Ravens have struggled to get right.

Their tendency has always been to acquire older wide receivers to get one last run out of them. This has fallen short at times, most recently with DeAndre Hopkins, but has also worked out with players like Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith.

Adding Smith could help the Ravens make a Super Bowl run this season. He still is a great route runner, with reliable hands, and is an impact player in the red zone.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Los Angeles Rams

Trading a wide receiver entering a season in which he'll turn 34 years old doesn't need all that much of an explanation. If they have or plan on acquiring young receivers that they believe can produce at a similar level, there is no need to have a player in his mid-30s clogging up their depth chart. He is in his final season with the team either way, so it makes sense to get value for him if they can.

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