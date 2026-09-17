David Montgomery And Aaron Jones Headline Our Top Fantasy Football Sell-High Trade Candidates For Week 2

As a fantasy football player, it's hard not to overreact to Week 1. Sometimes it's too difficult for some fantasy owners. However, if you can keep yourself grounded, you can make the right moves after the season opener and sell high on some players who overperformed in Week 1. These are the top sell-high candidates before Week 2 of the fantasy football season.



David Montgomery, Houston Texans



Montgomery had a monster day for his fantasy owners on Sunday. Not only did he have the volume with 20 carries and three receptions, but he found the end zone three times. However, there are some underlying issues with his performance that scared us a bit.



While he did get 20 carries, he rushed for just 60 yards on 3.0 yards per carry, while Woody Marks looked significantly better, averaging 4.7 yards per carry on eight carries. Marks looked noticeably more explosive than Montgomery.



It's hard to imagine that volume won't balance out if this continues, and odds are that Montgomery isn't going to have many more three-touchdown games. It could make sense to sell high now because his value will never be higher.



Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings



Jordan Mason has been placed on injured reserve with a fractured thumb, and he will be out for at least four games, but it could be significantly longer. There is already a ton of hype building up around Jones as a potential bell-cow back moving forward.



This makes sense being that there are no real running backs of note on the roster. DeeJay Dallas and Demond Claiborne are expected to be the other two running backs on the active roster, neither of whom has proven much on the NFL level.



Bad news for Jones owners: they are both probably better than Jones at this point in his career. At 31 years old, Jones is coming off the worst season of his career, and injuries have become an issue. In Week 1, he averaged just 3.3 yards per carry and failed to catch his only target.



The excitement based on the potential would make all the sense in the world in 2024, but we are betting against the talent here. We don't believe he is any good anymore and would trade him right now before we actually see how he looks as a starting running back in 2026.



Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals



Allgeier was listed as the starter on the Cardinals' initial unofficial depth chart, and that played out in Week 1. In Week 1, Allgeier played 59% of the snaps to Jeremiyah Love's 43%, and Allgeier carried the ball 17 times to Love's 11.



However, Love was returning from a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the preseason, and this just isn't going to keep up. Granted, we don't expect Allgeier to just go away, but that usage rate is going to flip at the very least, and Love will see the vast majority of the passing-down work after already out-targeting Allgeier four to two in Week 1. This is the most value that Allgeier is going to hold at any point with Love healthy.

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