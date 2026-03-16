3 Potential David Njoku Landing Spots that Project Fantasy Football Optimism

David Njoku, the now-former Cleveland Brown, remains among the biggest tight end names on the current free agency market. At 29 years of age, Njoku is still playing great football, with 9 touchdowns in 22 games over 2024-25. It is now time for Njoku to make new beginnings, as we wonder where he will play football in 2026. These are his three likeliest team destinations, as well as what it means for fantasy football.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos currently roster Evan Engram and Adam Trautman. Historically, Sean Payton loves to use the tight end he has loved, e.g., Jimmy Graham. The glaring gap in this offense is their lack of high-upside, great tight-end play. Njoku is purely a pass-catching tight end, and he would surely fit well in this high-upside Broncos team.

In fantasy football, Njoku will have to battle for a target share beyond 15%. Njoku is explosive with great hands and thus, a 5+ touchdown candidate. That would make Njoku a borderline top-15 fantasy football tight end.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens keep Mark Andrews as they lose Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. This team is under new coaching; they could still use another tight end. In fact, the Ravens can use another pass-catcher, if not multiple. Njoku may come at an attractive price, thus allowing Declan Doyle to effectively work with the tight end, as he had done with Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet last year in Chicago.

Njoku would have a solid shot at a 12-16% target share in the Ravens 2026 offense. That will make him a top-15 tight end in upside, which makes him a later-round stash in fantasy football drafts.

New England Patriots

Josh McDaniels has often used mulitple tight ends to his advantage. By adding Njoku, the Patriots will have a lethal 1-2 punch at the position with Hunter Henry as the TE1. There is zero competition for that TE2 slot and thus, Njoku can rank quite high in fantasy football.

The Patriots have a lot of mouths to feed in their offense: Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Romeo Doubs, Kyle Williams, and Hunter Henry; however, none of these names stand out. There is certainly a world where the Patriots go extremely tight-end-heavy, making Njoku a top-12 tight end with even better handcuff value behind Henry. Of all potential Njoku landing spots, New England shall be the best one.

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