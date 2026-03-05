Five Best Landing Spots For Isaiah Likely in 2026 Include Eagles, Commanders

DJ Moore is heading to Buffalo! Here’s my fantasy football spin on a trade that has winners all the way around. @sinow pic.twitter.com/qDOUnMLkC1 — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) March 5, 2026

Isaiah Likely has failed to make a major fantasy impact during his first four years in the NFL due mostly to the presence of Mark Andrews in the Ravens' offense. He has shown flashes of upside at times, however, and leaving Baltimore for a team that would feature him could push Likely's fantasy value up as well.

In fact, Likely has the skill set to emerge as a potential fantasy starter in a best-case scenario during the free-agent process.

Let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Likely’s affordability.

BEST LANDING SPOTS: ISAIAH LIKELY

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs could have a massive void at the tight end position if Travis Kelce decides to call it a career, and putting Likely into that role would be a boon in fantasy football. Head coach Andy Reid has had a history of success with tight ends between his time in Philadelphia and Kansas City, and catching passes from Patrick Mahomes would do nothing but make Likely even more attractive in fantasy football drafts.

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Goedert is a free agent, so Likely could replace him as a more athletic playmaker at the position. Goedert is coming off a 2025 season in which he caught 11 touchdown passes, so Jalen Hurts and the offense clearly value the tight end position, especially in the red zone. Signing with Philadelphia would put Likely into the fantasy sleeper or breakout conversations for 2026.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cade Otton is a free agent, and there’s a chance Mike Evans could also leave this offseason. So, the Buccaneers could be in the market for multiple pass catchers. An athletic target, Likely would become one of the best targets in the passing game for Baker Mayfield. In fact, a scenario where the Bucs add Likely and lose Otton and Evans would result in Likely being in the mix as a potential fantasy starter.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders will have a void at tight end with Zach Ertz no longer on the roster, so Likley would be a nice addition to the offense. Washington has money to spend under the salary cap, and Likely could push to become one of the top targets in the passing game for Jayden Daniels. The mobile quarterback loved throwing to Ertz, and Likely is far more athletic and versatile as he enters his age-26 campaign.

Miami Dolphins

Miami has a new head coach in Jeff Hafley, a new general manager in Jon-Eric Sullivan, and it will soon have a new quarterback (rumored to be Malik Willis). The team also needs to add pass catchers, as Tyreek Hill and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine were released, and Darren Waller is a free agent. This all means plenty of targets will be available for a player like Likely, who would benefit greatly from a move to South Beach.

