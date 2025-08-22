David Njoku, Mark Andrews, and Travis Kelce Headline Contract Year Tight Ends In 2025 Fantasy Football
Historically, athletes play with extra motivation during their contract year in an attempt to leverage a higher salary during free agency. This motivation can often lead to increased performance. The following list highlights the high-profile tight ends heading into a contract year and the role they will play in the 2025 fantasy football season.
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
David Njoku enters the 2025 season off a solid campaign in which he posted 505 receiving yards and 5 receiving touchdowns in just 11 games. Joe Flacco was recently named the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, and he proved to have a real connection with Njoku in the 2023 season. In 5 games together, the duo combined for 30 receptions, 390 yards, and 4 touchdowns. Njoku will look to maintain this production during his contract year.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Mark Andrews is coming off a disappointing season for his standards in terms of receiving volume, but he did compile 11 touchdowns. His tandem tight end partner, Isaiah Likely, is recovering from a foot fracture, and his status to begin the year is uncertain. Mark Andrews has proven in previous seasons that he is a go-to target for Lamar Jackson. Look for the Baltimore Ravens’ tight end to capitalize on one more season before free agency.
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
In terms of receiving yards and touchdowns, Travis Kelce is coming off his worst season in eleven years. Kelce has been a fantasy football staple for the last decade, but it seems like his production is on the decline. The Kansas City Chiefs are loaded up on offensive weapons this season, which takes away from the volume that Kelce once had in this offense. Expect the Chiefs' tight end to put up a similar regular season as last year.
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
The Kyle Pitts debate always finds its way into fantasy football discussions. While Pitts has had a disappointing career so far, he has shown flashes of a high fantasy ceiling. The Atlanta Falcons looked dynamic on offense when Michael Penix Jr. took over under center, averaging 32 points per game in his three starts. The Atlanta tight end has something to prove this season, and the connection with Penix Jr. should help his cause.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Goedert was productive in limited games last season, producing 42 receptions and 496 receiving yards in 10 regular season games. He stepped up in the playoffs by hauling in 17 receptions and 215 receiving yards over 4 games. Although the Philadelphia Eagles are a run-heavy offense, Goedert is an established target who should play a solid role in his upcoming contract year.
Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders
Zach Ertz was arguably the X-factor of the Washington Commanders during their playoff run last season. The tight end compiled 18 receptions and 155 receiving yards over three postseason games. Jayden Daniels is a dynamic quarterback who looks to continue his case as the top young star in the NFL. The Commanders are building off a 12-win season, and Ertz should be a key part of their explosive offense.