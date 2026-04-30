De’Von Achane 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Is He Worth a First-Round Pick?

De’Von Achane heads into 2026 fantasy football drafts as one of the most polarizing first-round players on the board after another highly productive season with the Miami Dolphins. His elite receiving upside and explosive playmaking ability make him an RB1 candidate, but durability concerns and Miami’s offensive volatility create real risk at his current ADP.

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Last August, there were some concerns about the health of Achane due to a lingering calf issue. The only injury that cost him any time came in Week 18 (shoulder). Over his 16 starts, he gained 1,838 combined yards with 12 touchdowns and 67 catches on 295 touches. Despite finishing fifth in fantasy points (322.80) in PPR formats, Achane was more consistent than explosive.

He scored between 12.50 and 19.50 fantasy points in 11 of his games, while delivering an elite showing in Week 10 (225 combined yards with two touchdowns and six catches on 28 touches). His other top three fantasy days (31.00, 26.20, and 21.50) also came at home. Achane averaged 16.90 fantasy points on the road, compared to 22.72 at home.

De'Von Achane 2026 Fantasy Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: In the early draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship, Achane is the sixth running back drafted with an ADP of 11.7, one slot behind James Cook. He holds a clear edge in passing-catching opportunities while being on the field for 70.9% of the Dolphins’ plays.

Achane profiles as a foundation RB1 whose ceiling hinges on the scoring ability of Miami, and how many leftover rushing touchdowns end up on his stat sheet. He is undersized (5’9” and 190 lbs.) with 486 touches on his resume over the past two years, suggesting that 2026 may not go as smoothly. There’s a lot to like, and I can never predict if or when a player will get hurt. Let’s go with 1,500 combined yards with 10 touchdowns, and 75 catches over a 17-game season.

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