Fantasy Sports

Demario Douglas Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football

Demario Douglas saw growth in 2024 but faces a reduced role in fantasy football with Stefon Diggs joining the Patriots.

Shawn Childs

New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Demario Douglas took a step forward in his sophomore NFL season, setting career highs in catches, yards, and touchdowns. However, with the New England Patriots acquiring Stefon Diggs, Douglas' fantasy ceiling is now capped as a low-upside depth option.

Demario Douglas, New England Patriots

Douglas is an undersized wideout (5’8” and 180 lbs.) with speed and quickness. His release creates an edge, but his route running isn’t NFL-ready. He improved his production each season at Liberty, showcased by his final year (79/1,098/7 on 121 targets). He finished college with 172 catches for 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns. 

In his first year with the Patriots, Douglas led their wide receivers in catches (49) and receiving yards (561), but he failed to score. His best fantasy value came over a five-game stretch midseason (4/74, 5/29, 5/55, 6/84, and 6/49).

Douglas set new tops in catches (66), receiving yards (621), targets (87), and touchdowns (3) in 2024. On the downside, he gained 9.4 yards per catch with only three decent days (7/69, 6/92/1, and 4/46/1). 

Demario Douglas Fantasy Football Outlook

His possession profile will take a hit with Stefon Diggs added to the Patriots’ wide receiving corps. Even with a WR4 rating in 2024, Douglas brings a boring skill set to the fantasy market. At best, a bye week or injury cover if New England gives him six targets a game.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL