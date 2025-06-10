Demario Douglas Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Demario Douglas took a step forward in his sophomore NFL season, setting career highs in catches, yards, and touchdowns. However, with the New England Patriots acquiring Stefon Diggs, Douglas' fantasy ceiling is now capped as a low-upside depth option.
Demario Douglas, New England Patriots
Douglas is an undersized wideout (5’8” and 180 lbs.) with speed and quickness. His release creates an edge, but his route running isn’t NFL-ready. He improved his production each season at Liberty, showcased by his final year (79/1,098/7 on 121 targets). He finished college with 172 catches for 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns.
In his first year with the Patriots, Douglas led their wide receivers in catches (49) and receiving yards (561), but he failed to score. His best fantasy value came over a five-game stretch midseason (4/74, 5/29, 5/55, 6/84, and 6/49).
Douglas set new tops in catches (66), receiving yards (621), targets (87), and touchdowns (3) in 2024. On the downside, he gained 9.4 yards per catch with only three decent days (7/69, 6/92/1, and 4/46/1).
Demario Douglas Fantasy Football Outlook
His possession profile will take a hit with Stefon Diggs added to the Patriots’ wide receiving corps. Even with a WR4 rating in 2024, Douglas brings a boring skill set to the fantasy market. At best, a bye week or injury cover if New England gives him six targets a game.