Denver Broncos 2026 NFL Team Needs: Surround Bo Nix With More Playmakers

The Conference Championship Round of the NFL Playoffs is over, and the Denver Broncos have been eliminated by the New England Patriots. Denver was close, but they just couldn't get over the hump. You can chalk their loss up to the injury to Bo Nix, but there are other holes to fill on the Broncos. Holes that they will have to address either through free agency or in the 2026 NFL Draft. These are the most glaring team needs for the Broncos heading into 2026.

Upgrade The Running Back Room

JK Dobbins is not a reliable option because of his consistent injury issues. He has played well the past few years when healthy, but he landed on injured reserve in both seasons. The Broncos drafted RJ Harvey last season, and while he has his strengths, he is also not a starting NFL running back. Harvey isn't a guy that you want to turn around and hand the ball to 15 to 20 times per game.

Every year, we hear about one of these Sean Payton running backs is going to be great, and we are starting to believe that maybe Alvin Kamara and Reggie Bush were just special players, and Payton isn't some sort of running back wizard. His offense has not looked the same without guys Drew Brees, Jimmy Graham, and Kamara. They need a playmaking running back.

Add More Wide Receiver Depth Beyond Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Broncos need to find a true WR1 for Nix to throw to. Courtland Sutton is a solid player, but he would be a very strong WR2. He is also entering his age-31 season. Marvin Mims Jr, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin are role players. This offense needs a star WR1, whether it's a veteran they can use as a bridge option or a star rookie they select early in the draft.

Get A Better Tight End Than Evan Engram

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Many people expected that Evan Engram would be the answer in Denver this season and step into the "Joker" role for Sean Payton. That was clearly not the case, as Engram was useless. Again, I think we, as fantasy owners, are giving Payton way too much credit. Guys like Jimmy Graham made him; he didn't make them. This team needs to add a player who is actually good because that's what they need.

Shore Up The Inside Linebacker Position

Both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are set to hit free agency this offseason. This leaves their ILB room barren. Singleton is not an issue, and re-signing him is a fine option, but you can't let both these linebackers walk and not bring in another true starting ILB.

