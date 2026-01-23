Conference Championship Busts Headlined by RJ Harvey and Kyren Williams

The Conference Championship Round gives some players a chance to cement their place in playoff history, but it can also leave others fading into the background on the biggest stage. With certain matchups and game scripts, even star players could have a tough time delivering in this next round of the NFL Playoffs. Let’s break down a few big-name fantasy football options who could bust in the Conference Championship Round.

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is likely coming off an MVP-caliber season with the Los Angeles Rams, but his toughest test still lies ahead. Stafford and the Rams are heading north to face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship. Seattle has built a formidable defense and hasn’t allowed a passing touchdown in three straight games. If the Seahawks can pressure Stafford and keep playing at that level, it will be tough for the Rams’ quarterback to put up a big fantasy performance in the NFC Championship.

RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos face a tough challenge in the AFC Championship with a backup quarterback who hasn’t attempted a single pass all season. Jarrett Stidham will start for Denver, and the New England Patriots will likely stack the box and force him to beat them downfield. That setup doesn’t bode well for the Broncos’ running game. Unless Harvey takes on a high-volume role as a receiver, his fantasy ceiling in the AFC Championship looks very limited.

RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams has his work cut out for him against a Seattle Seahawks defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. He’s coming off a strong performance against the Chicago Bears in the Divisional Round, but that will be tough to repeat in the NFC Championship. Expect Seattle to slow Williams down and limit his fantasy output in the third matchup between these division rivals this year.

WR Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots

Stefon Diggs draws a tough matchup against a Denver Broncos secondary that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. On top of that, star cornerback Pat Surtain II is likely to shadow him in the AFC Championship. The New England Patriots are favored, and they’ll likely aim for a run-heavy game script that puts the Broncos in a position where their backup quarterback has to make plays. All of these factors lower Diggs’ fantasy outlook for the upcoming AFC Championship.

Read More Fantasy News