Denver Broncos Receiver Is The 2025 Fantasy Football Deep Sleeper of the Year
One subtle roster move at the end of August in the NFL could be the signal of another player gaining momentum in playing time and targets. Many times, that requires reading between the lines of player news and team structure.
On Wednesday night, the Denver Broncos shipped WR Devaughn Vele to the Saints, upping the opportunity for WR Troy Franklin and WR Pat Bryant. The fantasy market should gravitate toward Bryant based on his lower ADP (192 – 216 for Franklin) heading into the final third of August.
Here’s my profile for both players:
Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos
Over his three seasons at Oregon, Franklin caught 160 passes for 2,483 yards and 25 touchdowns, with his best success (61/891/9 and 81/1,383/14) coming with Bo Nix behind center. His yards per catch improved each season (11.6, 14.6, and 17.1). In 2023, Franklin gained more than 100 yards in eight games (7/106/2, 6/103/1, 8/126/2, 7/117/2, 8/154/1, 2/147/1, 8/128/2, and 9/128/1).
The Broncos drafted him with the second pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Franklin brings height (6’2’) and speed (4.4 40-yard dash), but he was undersized (175 lbs.) coming into the NFL. His foundation skill set and intangibles paint him as a high-ceiling player once Franklin fills out.
He gets off the line with a plan and motivation to beat his man at every level of the defense. Physical defenders can slow down his release, but they won’t beat him up on every play. In the open field, Franklin has the feel to set up defenders and make them miss in space. His hands grade well.
Franklin had two catches or fewer in 16 of his 17 games in his rookie season, with his best opportunity coming in Week 7 (5/50). His catch rate (52.8) ranked poorly while gaining only 9.4 yards per catch. Despite his low-profile appearance, he did have many chances in the deep passing game, where Franklin didn’t connect with Bo Nix.
Fantasy Outlook: His college profile, previous success with Bo Nix, and future ceiling could lead to a much better season in his second year with Denver. He out-snapped Marvin Mims (403 to 326) in 2024 while sitting out Week 1. Franklin will be undrafted in most 12-team leagues, but his stock could rise by the coach-speak from the Broncos in August. I can’t dismiss a 65/1,000/5 season in 2025, so keep an open mind about his outlook this year.
In August, the Broncos reported that Franklin added some weight, putting him in the 185 range. He should be stronger this year, although he still needs more work to develop his frame. His training camp reports have been positive, and Franklin (4/67/2) flashed in Denver’s second preseason game.
Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos
I saw in some early high-stakes drafts that Bryant was selected as the third wideout in some leagues, so I had to take a look at his college profile. Denver added him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft after improving his college resume in back-to-back seasons (34/453/2, 43/560/7, and 54/984/10). His yards per catch peaked in 2024 (18.2 – 13.2 over his previous two years.
Bryant offers size (6’2” and 205 lbs.), potentially making him the future replacement of Courtland Sutton. He ran a 4.61 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but his game is built on hands, release, and route running. His skill set continues to improve while needing to prove his worth against NFL-caliber cornerbacks. Similar to Devaughn Vele, Bryant should improve the Broncos' scoring at the goal line.
Fantasy Outlook: With four returning wideouts on Denver’s roster, Bryant will need to play his way up the Broncos’ depth chart. He’s more of a follow than a deep sleeper at this point in his career.
Over the first two preseason games, Bryant caught six of his seven targets for 91 yards. This week, Sean Payton praised him for his blocking and unselfishness, a signal that he may be on the field for more plays when Denver plays from the lead and wants to run the ball.
Deep Sleeper of the Year
Troy Franklin earns my deep sleeper of the year award, and he may be in the free agent pool in many leagues. He brings speed and experience with Bo Nix. The Broncos trusted him enough last year to give him WR4 snaps behind Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Devaughn Vele, and both players are no longer on the roster. His overall skill set and potential grade higher than Marvin Mims, so don’t be afraid to take a dart throw in the improved opportunity for Franklin. I stand by my early ceiling for him (65/1,000/5), and he will be upgraded in my projections.