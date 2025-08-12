Depth Chart Debate: RJ Harvey Provides Optimism in the Denver Broncos Backfield
RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins are going head to head in a depth chart battle in Denver. These things are important to dissect. The fantasy implications are massive and if you are blindly drafting your running back without clarity on their snap-share, you are setting yourself up for failure. The Broncos have an elite offensive line with a hall of fame head coach. Whoever does shine here will for sure be fantasy relevant.
The Case for RJ Harvey
RJ Harvey is an eye-opening prospect out of UCF. In 2024, he achieved 1,577 Yards (6.8 YPC) and 22 total touchdowns on 232 total rushes. UCF is not a Power-Five team, but they do play quality opponents (#12 Arizona State, #17 BYU, #18 Iowa State). His success can be categorized with Ashton Jeanty in regards to strength of opponent.
In no surprise, the Broncos took Harvey in the second round and he now battles JK Dobbins for the RB1 spot.
RJ Harvey approached his preseason debut as the RB5 on the Broncos depth chart, but Sean Payton is fooling nobody. Harvey ran the ball seven times in his preseason debut, second most on the team. He will rise on this depth chart rather quickly.
The Case for JK Dobbins
JK Dobbins has been subjected to a brutal injury history in his NFL Career. However, he is to be commended. Among many injuries, Dobbins suffered a torn up knee in 2021 and then a torn achilles in 2023. Catasrophic as these are, he has bounced back in a notable fashion every single time.
The Chargers signed Dobbins ahead of their 2024 season and Jim Harbaugh immediately carved out a role for the comeback tour. JK became a comeback player of the year candidate while recording 905 Yards and 9 Touchdowns on 195 carries. His drive for excellence is to not be questioned, and now he is up for another challenge that will ask him to challenge Harvey for a quality workload.
Depth Chart Outlook
For either player, do not expect a dominant output. The team brought in JK Dobbins for a reason, but the same goes for RJ Harvey. They see upside in Harvey and consistency in Dobbins. To begin the season, Sean Payton will be comfortable implementing a snap-split. He has had success in this, and may well do it again. (Ingram-Kamara)
RJ Harvey owns the higher upside of the two. This is specially in dynasty formats. As it stands, Dobbins is only in Denver on a 1-Year Deal.
Time will tell what this backfield produces. I will not overinvest in either player. Sometimes risk is not worth it. At best, RJ Harvey will be a backup running back in my rosters.