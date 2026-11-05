Derrick Henry And Jonathan Taylor Headline Our Week 9 Fantasy Football Buy-Low Trade Targets

In fantasy football, you have to strike just at the right time to maximize value. You want to buy low on stars who are about to take off and become a more valuable asset for your fantasy team. These are the top fantasy football buy-low targets heading into Week 9.

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Things look bleak for Henry, and there is a good chance that it gets even worse tonight. We don't expect him to get much going at all on Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That is going to cause panic for Henry owners and drive his price down.

However, things are going to get better for the big man, who has consistently been one of the best backs in the league over the past decade. There are trade rumblings that he could be moved, which would be interesting, but we aren't even banking on that. We are banking on Jacoby Brissett coming to Baltimore, stabilizing Henry's value.

Brissett isn't only a massive upgrade over Joe Fagnano, who is in big trouble tonight, but he's a significant upgrade over Tyler Huntley as well. Coming to a better team, with a better supporting cast in Baltimore, Brissett should have no issue sustaining a passing attack good enough to allow Henry to have success on the ground. Plus, Henry always thrives as we get later into the season, and we aren't going to doubt what we've seen year after year.

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor is coming off a terrible week as the wheels fall off in Indianapolis. There is still some talk that he might not get traded, but he's going to be traded.

If you want to make a move for him, you need to do it before he is moved. That will almost certainly immediately spike his value. Go get Taylor today because he can be traded at any moment.

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

This isn't exactly buying low because it's the most expensive he has ever been. However, it's also the cheapest he's ever going to be again. He is taking over the starting job in Denver, and he's going to be a league winner down the stretch.

Coleman isn't a gimmick running back like RJ Harvey or old and beat up like JK Dobbins. He's a special player, and Sean Payton may have finally found the running back he's been searching for during his entire stint with the Broncos.

WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

We expect Williams to take over the WR1 job in Washington with Terry McLaurin out for the year. He played by far the most offensive snaps of any Commanders wide receiver last week at 83%, and caught five of seven targets for 54 yards. That production and usage are going to rise as the rookie establishes himself as the go-to guy in Washington.

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