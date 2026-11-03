Week 9 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Jonah Coleman Soars As Josh Jacobs Falls

Week 9 is shaping up to be a crazy one for fantasy football. Especially when it comes to the running backs. Injuries, bye weeks, and uncertain backfields are really shaking things up and making it tough for fantasy football owners.

We are going to help you figure out what to do with all these running backs this week. These are our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 9.

Running Backs

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

No surprise here. Gibbs is our RB1 in a tremendous matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He is going to have an absolutely monstrous game. If you have to go up against him in Week 9, you better shoot for upside, because he is going to go off.

RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Hubbard climbs into our top-five this week in a matchup against the Denver Broncos. He has been fantastic, and we expect him to have a big week against the Broncos, who are much easier to run on than to throw on. We didn't expect him to be this high, but this is where he landed.

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

After a breakout game in Week 8, fresh off the injured reserve, we have Coleman ranked as our RB8 in a great matchup against the Carolina Panthers. You should not hesitate or take a wait-and-see approach with Coleman. This is not the time to play it safe. Get him in all your lineups this week.

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

We have Jacobs at 14 spots below ECR (expert consensus rankings) as our RB25, falling just outside our RB2 running backs. He has been absolutely terrible and struggled mightily last week in a favorable matchup against the Panthers. he carried the ball 21 times for just 39 yards at 1.9 yards per carry, while catching six passes for just 13 yards.

While the fantasy numbers have been solid because he's found the end zone and caught some passes, he has a much tougher matchup this week against the New England Patriots. We expect next to nothing from him as far as yardage goes, so he is almost completely touchdown-dependent.

Running Back Rankings: Week 9

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