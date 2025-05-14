Derrick Henry Lands Massive Two-Year, $30 Million Extension: Fantasy Football Impact
Many questioned whether Derrick Henry had anything left in the tank after a decline in efficiency over the past few seasons—but he silenced the doubters in a big way. Joining a run-heavy Ravens offense revitalized his game, and he delivered a monster season that reminded everyone he's still a fantasy football powerhouse.
Henry racked up an eye-popping 1,921 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 325 carries, while also contributing 19 catches for 193 yards and two more scores through the air. His dominant performance earned him a RB4 finish in PPR formats, trailing only Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley, and Bijan Robinson.
Fresh off his 2,000-yard campaign, Henry cashed in with a two-year, $30 million extension—including $25 million guaranteed—marking the richest contract ever awarded to a running back over the age of 30.
Derrick Henry 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook:
The Ravens have always been known for pounding the rock, but with Lamar Jackson often handling goal-line duties and Derrick Henry not expected to be a major factor in the passing game, expectations were somewhat tempered. Then Baltimore handed Henry a whopping 386 touches—and he delivered in dominant fashion. He averaged a dazzling 6.0 yards per carry, racking up 2,384 total yards, 21 touchdowns, and 19 receptions, en route to 383.4 PPR fantasy points across 19 games.
If the cleat fits, you ride with it—and Henry fit perfectly into Baltimore’s system. The Ravens scored a franchise-record 62 offensive touchdowns in 2024, even though their rushing TD total (21) dipped slightly from 2023 (26). The ground game still rumbled for 3,189 yards on 554 carries, reaffirming the team’s identity as a run-first powerhouse.
Looking ahead to 2025, the Ravens show no signs of straying from their run-heavy ways. With his role firmly established and a lack of talent behind him on the depth chart, Henry enters the season as a clear RB1 in high-stakes formats. As of now, he sits as my RB5 in PPR rankings for the upcoming fantasy football season.
