Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round Out the Top Five Offenses to Target in Fantasy Football
Each fantasy season, there are several teams that lead the way in terms of offensive ceiling and production. Drafting players from these squads is very important to build a winning team. Here are the top five teams to target in fantasy football and key players from those offenses.
Baltimore Ravens
Led by a strong rushing duo in Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, the Baltimore Ravens are a Super Bowl contender this season. The duo ran for 2,836 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns, breaking the NFL record for the most rushing yards between a quarterback and running back duo in the same season. Lamar Jackson has proven that he can also throw the ball, totaling 4,172 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns last season. Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Mark Andrews, and Isiah Likely headline a strong receiving room that will be very productive in fantasy football.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have the most dangerous aerial attack in the NFL. Led by Joe Burrow under center, the wideout duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins is considered the best in the NFL. Both receivers are capable of very productive seasons, even alongside each other. The Cincinnati offense is complete with Chase Brown, who rushed for 990 yards and 7 touchdowns last year. He will be the RB1 out of the gate and lead the ground attack for the Bengals. Combined with poor defensive play, the Bengals were part of many high-scoring games last season, which bodes well for fantasy production.
Philadelphia Eagles
Speaking of strong rushing duos in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles have Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley in their backfield. The tandem led the Eagles to a Super Bowl, combining for 47 total touchdowns in the regular season. Their ability to find the endzone makes them extremely valuable in fantasy football. AJ Brown is the primary receiver in the offense, and he is joined by DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert. The Eagles have proved that they have a capable passing game, which should only benefit from the run-heavy offense that defensive coordinators must gameplan for.
Detroit Lions
Although the Detroit Lions lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson over the offseason, they retained each of their offensive weapons. Quarterback Jared Goff is arguably surrounded by the widest array of offensive talent in the NFL. Running back duo Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery will carry the ground game, supported by one of the best offensive lines in the league. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta are all top options at their positions. This trio combined for 2,990 receiving yards and 26 receiving touchdowns last year. Drafting players from this Detroit offense should be a priority in fantasy football.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the ceiling to be the highest-scoring fantasy team in the league. Last season, the team averaged 399.5 total yards and 29.5 points per game, which ranked in the top four in both categories. Baker Mayfield has a chance to leap into the top tier of fantasy quarterbacks with his surrounding weapons. Rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka, who has looked very impressive in training camp, joins a strong receiving room that includes Mike Evans, Cade Otton, and eventually Chris Godwin. Bucky Irving is coming off a breakout season in which he put up 1,122 rushing yards, 392 receiving yards, and 8 touchdowns. Irving will take on a large workload this year as he looks to build off his rookie campaign.