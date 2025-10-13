Fantasy Sports

Lions vs. Buccaneers and More Week 7 High-Scoring Games to Target in Fantasy Football

High point totals mean opportunity, and several key matchups stand out as potential fantasy goldmines in Week 7.

Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws downfield during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Week 7 of the NFL season is already upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.  

While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers. 

This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice. 

*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions (O/U: 53.5)

This matchup has all the makings of a shootout. With Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin Jr. likely sidelined and Emeka Egbuka awaiting MRI results, depth will be tested on both sides. Still, this game could push past the 50-point mark with two top offenses and secondaries that can be exploited. Baker Mayfield, even if his top receivers are sidelined, and Jared Goff are both solid starters in what should be a back-and-forth affair. Jahmyr Gibbs, as always, is a must-start with his dual-threat usage, while Rachaad White remains a low-end RB1 option in place of Irving. At receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown is locked in as an every-week must-start, and Jameson Williams offers boom potential against Tampa Bay’s secondary that ranks 20th in passing yards allowed per game (231.3). If Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka are cleared, both are worth starting. In the event one or both don’t play, Sterling Shepard is a solid flex filler. Sam LaPorta is a start at tight end, while Cade Otton profiles as a sneaky streaming option in deeper leagues.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch for a first down against Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Baker Mayfield - Start 

Jared Goff - Start 

Running Backs:

Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start 

Rachaad White - Start

David Montgomery - Flex   

Sean Tucker - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Stat

Jameson Williams - Start 

Mike Evans (Q) - Start 

Emeka Egbuka (Q) - Start 

Sterling Shepard - Flex 

Tez Johnson - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Sam LaPorta - Start 

Cade Otton - Streaming Option 

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys (O/U: 53.5)

This NFC East clash has significant fantasy fireworks potential, with two efficient quarterbacks and playmakers all over the field. Both Jaden Daniels and Dak Prescott are must-starts in a projected high-scoring battle. The Cowboys boast the No. 2 offense and the No. 32 defense in terms of yardage. The Commanders rank 13th and 23rd by the same metrics. Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Javonte Williams should both be in lineups against weak run defenses. Out wide, Ceedee Lamb (if healthy), George Pickens, Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin (if healthy) should all see enough volume to stay in starting lineups, as both defenses rank near the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed per game. The Cowboys actually rank dead last with 269.5 passing yards allowed per contest. Jake Ferguson continues to be one of Prescott’s favorite targets, making him a must-start tight end. Veteran Zach Ertz serves as a serviceable streaming option given the matchup if you’re in a bind.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens leads the NFL with six touchdown receptions.
Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Jaden Daniels - Must Start 

Dak Prescott - Must Start 

Running Backs:

Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Start 

Javonte Williams - Start 

Wide Receivers:

Ceedee Lamb (Q) - Must Start 

George Pickens - Start 

Deebo Samuel - Start 

Terry McLaurin (Q) - Start 

Ryan Flournoy - Bench 

Luke McCaffrey - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Jake Ferguson - Must Start 

Zach Ertz - Streaming Option 

Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Chargers (O/U: 48.5)

This game may fly slightly under the radar, but it has sneaky shootout potential with both offenses boasting strong run games and passing offenses. Justin Herbert and Daniel Jones are solid starts, each offering different paths to fantasy success. Jonathan Taylor remains a must-start centerpiece in all formats, while Kimani Vidal has taken over the Chargers’ backfield as Omarion Hampton remains on IR. At receiver, Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey, Michael Pittman Jr. and Quentin Johnston are reliable weekly options. Josh Downs offers flex appeal with his recent resurgence, while Alec Pierce can stay benched until his target share improves. Tight end Tyler Warren is trending as a must-start given his red-zone involvement, whereas Oronde Gadsden II and Will Dissly should remain on the waiver wire.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey has back-to-back games with a touchdown.
Oct 12, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) reacts after a carry against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Justin Herbert - Start 

Daniel Jones - Start 

Running Backs:

Jonathan Taylor - Must Start 

Kimani Vidal - Start 

Hassan Haskins - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Keenan Allen - Start 

Ladd McConkey - Start 

Quentin Johnston (Q) - Start 

Michael Pittman Jr. - Start 

Josh Downs - Flex 

Alec Pierce - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Tyler Warren - Must Start 

Oronde Gadsden II - Bench 

Will Dissly - Bench 

Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers (O/U: 45.5)

Injuries on both sides cloud this matchup, particularly for the 49ers, but there’s still plenty of fantasy intrigue. The quarterback situation is murky, with Brock Purdy and Michael Penix Jr. both qualifying as deeper-league options. However, if Mac Jones gets the nod for San Francisco, I would leave him on the bench. Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey are both must-start fantasy anchors, with Tyler Allgeier offering appeal in deeper formats given his surprise volume.  At receiver, Drake London is locked into lineups, while Ricky Pearsall (if active) brings steady WR3 value. Jauan Jennings (if healthy) and Kendrick Bourne profile as flex options, especially if the 49ers’ offense is without other starters. Tight ends George Kittle (if healthy) and Kyle Pitts are both quality starting plays this week, with Jake Tonges being a potential streaming option if Kittle is sidelined. 

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey continues to be a fantasy football league-winner.
Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Brock Purdy (Q) - Deeper League Play  

Michael Penix Jr. - Deeper League Play   

Mac Jones - Bench 

Running Backs:

Bijan Robinson - Must Start 

Christian McCaffrey - Must Start

Tyler Allgeier - Deeper League Play  

Wide Receivers:

Drake London - Must Start 

Ricky Pearsall (Q) - Start 

Jauan Jennings (Q) - Flex 

Kendrick Bourne - Flex

Darnell Mooney (Q) - Bench 

Tight Ends:

George Kittle (Q) - Start 

Kyle Pitts - Start 

Jake Tonges - Streaming Option 

Los Angeles Rams @ Jacksonville Jaguars (O/U: 44.5)

While this matchup carries the lowest total of the week among the featured games, it still offers some solid fantasy value in the right spots. Matthew Stafford should be a trustworthy starter against a vulnerable Jaguars secondary despite a dud in Week 6. Trevor Lawrence profiles more as a deeper-league play given Jacksonville’s recent offensive inconsistencies. On the ground, both Kyren Williams and Travis Etienne are strong starters with reliable workloads, though neither has a cakewalk matchup. The wide receiver room is where this game gets interesting. Puka Nacua is a must-start if he’s cleared, and Davante Adams and Brian Thomas Jr. both bring top-20 upside in this spot. Travis Hunter offers some flex appeal in deeper formats, while Dyami Brown and Parker Washington can safely be left on the wire. Tight ends don’t offer much here. Neither Tyler Higbee nor Hunter Long should be in lineups with Brenton Strange on IR. 

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter is primed for a breakout game.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts to his carry during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Matthew Stafford - Start 

Trevor Lawrence - Deeper League Play 

Running Backs:

Kyren Williams - Start 

Travis Etienne - Start 

Bhayshul Tuten - Bench 

Blake Courm (Q) - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Puka Nacua (Q) - Must Start 

Davante Adams - Start 

Brian Thomas Jr. - Start 

Travis Hunter - Flex 

Dyami Brown - Bench 

Parker Washington - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Tyler Higbee - Bench 

Hunter Long - Bench 

