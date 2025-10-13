Lions vs. Buccaneers and More Week 7 High-Scoring Games to Target in Fantasy Football
Week 7 of the NFL season is already upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.
While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers.
This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice.
*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions (O/U: 53.5)
This matchup has all the makings of a shootout. With Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin Jr. likely sidelined and Emeka Egbuka awaiting MRI results, depth will be tested on both sides. Still, this game could push past the 50-point mark with two top offenses and secondaries that can be exploited. Baker Mayfield, even if his top receivers are sidelined, and Jared Goff are both solid starters in what should be a back-and-forth affair. Jahmyr Gibbs, as always, is a must-start with his dual-threat usage, while Rachaad White remains a low-end RB1 option in place of Irving. At receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown is locked in as an every-week must-start, and Jameson Williams offers boom potential against Tampa Bay’s secondary that ranks 20th in passing yards allowed per game (231.3). If Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka are cleared, both are worth starting. In the event one or both don’t play, Sterling Shepard is a solid flex filler. Sam LaPorta is a start at tight end, while Cade Otton profiles as a sneaky streaming option in deeper leagues.
Quarterbacks:
Baker Mayfield - Start
Jared Goff - Start
Running Backs:
Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start
Rachaad White - Start
David Montgomery - Flex
Sean Tucker - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Stat
Jameson Williams - Start
Mike Evans (Q) - Start
Emeka Egbuka (Q) - Start
Sterling Shepard - Flex
Tez Johnson - Bench
Tight Ends:
Sam LaPorta - Start
Cade Otton - Streaming Option
Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys (O/U: 53.5)
This NFC East clash has significant fantasy fireworks potential, with two efficient quarterbacks and playmakers all over the field. Both Jaden Daniels and Dak Prescott are must-starts in a projected high-scoring battle. The Cowboys boast the No. 2 offense and the No. 32 defense in terms of yardage. The Commanders rank 13th and 23rd by the same metrics. Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Javonte Williams should both be in lineups against weak run defenses. Out wide, Ceedee Lamb (if healthy), George Pickens, Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin (if healthy) should all see enough volume to stay in starting lineups, as both defenses rank near the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed per game. The Cowboys actually rank dead last with 269.5 passing yards allowed per contest. Jake Ferguson continues to be one of Prescott’s favorite targets, making him a must-start tight end. Veteran Zach Ertz serves as a serviceable streaming option given the matchup if you’re in a bind.
Quarterbacks:
Jaden Daniels - Must Start
Dak Prescott - Must Start
Running Backs:
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Start
Javonte Williams - Start
Wide Receivers:
Ceedee Lamb (Q) - Must Start
George Pickens - Start
Deebo Samuel - Start
Terry McLaurin (Q) - Start
Ryan Flournoy - Bench
Luke McCaffrey - Bench
Tight Ends:
Jake Ferguson - Must Start
Zach Ertz - Streaming Option
Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Chargers (O/U: 48.5)
This game may fly slightly under the radar, but it has sneaky shootout potential with both offenses boasting strong run games and passing offenses. Justin Herbert and Daniel Jones are solid starts, each offering different paths to fantasy success. Jonathan Taylor remains a must-start centerpiece in all formats, while Kimani Vidal has taken over the Chargers’ backfield as Omarion Hampton remains on IR. At receiver, Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey, Michael Pittman Jr. and Quentin Johnston are reliable weekly options. Josh Downs offers flex appeal with his recent resurgence, while Alec Pierce can stay benched until his target share improves. Tight end Tyler Warren is trending as a must-start given his red-zone involvement, whereas Oronde Gadsden II and Will Dissly should remain on the waiver wire.
Quarterbacks:
Justin Herbert - Start
Daniel Jones - Start
Running Backs:
Jonathan Taylor - Must Start
Kimani Vidal - Start
Hassan Haskins - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Keenan Allen - Start
Ladd McConkey - Start
Quentin Johnston (Q) - Start
Michael Pittman Jr. - Start
Josh Downs - Flex
Alec Pierce - Bench
Tight Ends:
Tyler Warren - Must Start
Oronde Gadsden II - Bench
Will Dissly - Bench
Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers (O/U: 45.5)
Injuries on both sides cloud this matchup, particularly for the 49ers, but there’s still plenty of fantasy intrigue. The quarterback situation is murky, with Brock Purdy and Michael Penix Jr. both qualifying as deeper-league options. However, if Mac Jones gets the nod for San Francisco, I would leave him on the bench. Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey are both must-start fantasy anchors, with Tyler Allgeier offering appeal in deeper formats given his surprise volume. At receiver, Drake London is locked into lineups, while Ricky Pearsall (if active) brings steady WR3 value. Jauan Jennings (if healthy) and Kendrick Bourne profile as flex options, especially if the 49ers’ offense is without other starters. Tight ends George Kittle (if healthy) and Kyle Pitts are both quality starting plays this week, with Jake Tonges being a potential streaming option if Kittle is sidelined.
Quarterbacks:
Brock Purdy (Q) - Deeper League Play
Michael Penix Jr. - Deeper League Play
Mac Jones - Bench
Running Backs:
Bijan Robinson - Must Start
Christian McCaffrey - Must Start
Tyler Allgeier - Deeper League Play
Wide Receivers:
Drake London - Must Start
Ricky Pearsall (Q) - Start
Jauan Jennings (Q) - Flex
Kendrick Bourne - Flex
Darnell Mooney (Q) - Bench
Tight Ends:
George Kittle (Q) - Start
Kyle Pitts - Start
Jake Tonges - Streaming Option
Los Angeles Rams @ Jacksonville Jaguars (O/U: 44.5)
While this matchup carries the lowest total of the week among the featured games, it still offers some solid fantasy value in the right spots. Matthew Stafford should be a trustworthy starter against a vulnerable Jaguars secondary despite a dud in Week 6. Trevor Lawrence profiles more as a deeper-league play given Jacksonville’s recent offensive inconsistencies. On the ground, both Kyren Williams and Travis Etienne are strong starters with reliable workloads, though neither has a cakewalk matchup. The wide receiver room is where this game gets interesting. Puka Nacua is a must-start if he’s cleared, and Davante Adams and Brian Thomas Jr. both bring top-20 upside in this spot. Travis Hunter offers some flex appeal in deeper formats, while Dyami Brown and Parker Washington can safely be left on the wire. Tight ends don’t offer much here. Neither Tyler Higbee nor Hunter Long should be in lineups with Brenton Strange on IR.
Quarterbacks:
Matthew Stafford - Start
Trevor Lawrence - Deeper League Play
Running Backs:
Kyren Williams - Start
Travis Etienne - Start
Bhayshul Tuten - Bench
Blake Courm (Q) - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Puka Nacua (Q) - Must Start
Davante Adams - Start
Brian Thomas Jr. - Start
Travis Hunter - Flex
Dyami Brown - Bench
Parker Washington - Bench
Tight Ends:
Tyler Higbee - Bench
Hunter Long - Bench