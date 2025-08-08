De’Von Achane Is a Fantasy Football First-Round Pick with a Healthy Tua Tagovailoa
Heading into fantasy football draft season, landing the right first-round pick is paramount to seasonal success. In point-per-reception (PPR) formats, especially toward the back end of the opening round, Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane should not be allowed to slip into the second.
In 2024, his second NFL season, Achane was the league’s most prolific pass-catching running back. He led the position in receptions (78), receiving yards (592), and tied Tampa Bay’s Rachaad White for the lead in touchdown catches (six).
In PPR scoring, that’s 173.2 fantasy points before accounting for a single rushing attempt. Even behind a spotty Dolphins offensive line, Achane added 907 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, another 126.7 fantasy points on the ground. His total of 299.9 points ranked fifth among all running backs, trailing only Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson, and Derrick Henry in PPR formats.
Achane With a Healthy Tua
Incredibly, those numbers could have been even higher if Tua Tagovailoa hadn’t missed six games. With Tagovailoa under center, Achane was sensational; without him, merely serviceable. In 11 games with Tagovailoa, Achane averaged 22.6 fantasy points per game. In the six games without him, that number plummeted to just 8.6. He scored only once without his starting quarterback, a Week 18 rushing touchdown.
The difference in usage was simple to see, as with Tagovailoa, Achane averaged 6.6 targets per game; without him, just 1.8. The Dolphins’ offense is clearly a different machine when Tagovailoa plays, and Achane’s production is a prime example of his quarterback’s impact on the game plan.
Heading into 2025, a healthy Tagovailoa paired with Achane’s pass-game reliability could make 100 receptions a realistic projection for year three. Achane posted a spectacular 89.7% catch rate last season and holds an 84.7% rate across his first two years.
Verdict: Is Achane a First-Round Pick?
Additionally, the Dolphins traded away Jonnu Smith, and his 111 targets and 88 receptions, to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason. With more opportunities to line up in the slot or even outside, Achane’s reception totals could climb further. He ran 302 routes in 2024, and that number should rise if the offense operates as planned.
If so, his rushing workload could be slightly reduced. Miami bolstered the interior offensive line with free agent James Daniels and 2025 second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea. They’ll likely spell Achane on tough inside runs with second-year back Jaylen Wright, as well as Alexander Mattison and rookie Ollie Gordon. Still, with Achane’s dual-threat ability, his PPR totals could easily top 300 points, provided Tagovailoa stays healthy and matches his 2023 durability (17 games played). While 2023 was the only season Tagovailoa has played all 17 games in his five-year career, even 15 games would keep Achane in range of a top-three PPR running back finish.
Fantasy managers drafting in spots 10–12 should be ready to pounce. The only valid excuse for letting him slide into Round 2 is if you’re at the turn with the 13th pick, allowing you to claim minor value in calling him a second-rounder. Anything beyond Pick 13 is a risky gamble.
Currently, his ADP sits at 14, but the fear of missing out is real in 2025 drafts. Any team would be wise to consider starting their build with Achane as early as Pick 10, slotting him in as RB4 or RB5 depending on how the first round unfolds.