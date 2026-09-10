De'Zhaun Stribling And 3 Other Fantasy Rookies To Watch On Thursday Night Football

The 2026 NFL campaign is officially underway, continuing opening week on Thursday night. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots kicked the season off on Wednesday, with Seattle defending its Super Bowl victory, and tonight, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will square off.

Like Wednesday’s game, Thursday’s matchup will present several key fantasy contributors on both sides, drawing plenty of attention to the NFC West clash. Stars like Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams will make their season debut, while some rookies will suit up for the first time in their respective NFL careers.

Let’s look at four rookies for fantasy managers to look out for on Thursday Night Football:

De’Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers - WR

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (15) attempts to catch a pass over Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Deane Leonard (33) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco 49ers entered the offseason looking to bolster their receiving corps, bringing in wideouts Mike Evans and De’Zhaun Stribling. During training camp, Ricky Pearsall was ruled out for the 2026 season due to swelling in his injured knee, thrusting Evans and Stribling into the No. 1 and No. 2 roles in the passing game, respectively. Stribling is slated to take on significant volume early in his NFL career, laying a safe floor for fantasy production, especially in PPR. The matchup against Los Angeles’ defense could hamper his ceiling in Week 1, but he’ll still be slotted in as one of San Francisco’s top targets.

CJ Daniels, Los Angeles Rams - WR

Aug 20, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) catches the ball against the New Orleans Saints during a joint practice at Rams Practice Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being selected in the sixth-round of the 2026 NFL Draft, joining one of the NFL’s most talented receiver groups, CJ Daniels emerged with an encouraging performance in training camp that carried into preseason action. With Puka Nacua and Davante Adams leading the way, it’s unlikely that Daniels will see the same volume to that of Stribling, but considering his skill set as a deep threat for Stafford, he could make a significant impact with just a few targets. I wouldn’t start him in any fantasy lineups yet, but Daniels could serve as a quality DFS option for low salary value on TNF.

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers - RB

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (26) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a National Championship victory at Indiana, Kaelon Black was brought in by the 49ers in the third round of the 2026 draft. A strong offseason showing, paired with injuries to the running back group, propelled the rookie into the RB2 spot on the depth chart for Week 1. Suiting up behind Christian McCaffrey, it’s unlikely he carves out enough volume to make real fantasy noise on Thursday, but there’s reason to believe he’ll show flashes of upside as a potential injury handcuff down the stretch of the season - as we knock on wood for McCaffrey’s fantasy owners.

Max Klare, Los Angeles Rams - TE

Jul 31, 2026; Westchester California USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Max Klare (86) carries the ball at training camp at Loyola Marymount University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams surprised fans with the selection of Max Klare in the second round of the 2026 draft after bringing in Terrance Ferguson to an already crowded group just last year. Despite the talent among Los Angeles’ tight end group, the front office spent the high pick on Klare with the belief he could develop into one of the offense’s cornerstone pass-catchers. In Week 1, he’ll likely be limited behind the likes of Ferguson, Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson, but fantasy players should get a glimpse of what the future could hold for the rookie tight end.

Read More Fantasy On SI News