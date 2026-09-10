Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Vs. 49ers QB Brock Purdy

The NFL makes history tonight as the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams kick off their seasons at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. While this divisional rivalry always delivers fireworks, fantasy managers face a unique Week 1 dilemma: choosing between reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford and 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy in an international venue thousands of miles from home.

Let's break down the fantasy outlooks for both quarterbacks as the NFL heads "down under".

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdy continues to be one of the most efficient distributors in the league. Armed with elite playmakers like Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, Purdy doesn't need 40 pass attempts to put up a big fantasy stat line. The Rams' defense won't have legendary pass-rusher Aaron Donald this week, so that will ease the pressure in the pocket for San Francisco's signal-caller. Furthermore, Purdy’s sneaky rushing ability offers a higher floor than traditional pocket passers.

San Francisco's offense relies heavily on precise timing and yards after the catch (YAC). The long trip across the Pacific to Melbourne could lead to some early execution errors or jet lag. If key weapons on the offense are monitored on pitch counts early in the opener, Purdy's ceiling could be capped. Purdy will also be dealing with new targets like Mike Evans and De'Zhaun Stribling, while George Kittle will likely be limited.

Purdy remains a viable QB2 in Superflex setups, but in standard 12-team leagues, he sits right on the QB1/QB2 fringe. Unless you lack better options, caution is advised for his Week 1 ceiling.

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off an MVP campaign, Stafford leads a high-powered Rams offense surrounded by top-tier weapons. With All-Pro target Puka Nacua ready to go and Kyren Williams anchoring the ground game, Stafford enters the season opener with supreme offensive continuity. The 49ers' secondary remains formidable, but Stafford's aggressiveness and ability to attack all levels of the field give him a ceiling that few quarterbacks can match on any given week.

International travel and long-haul flights can mess with offensive rhythms early in game action. Additionally, divisional matchups between Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan often turn into grinding tactical battles. If the Rams establish the run early through Williams, Stafford’s total pass volume could take a slight hit. That said, Puka Nacua is likely to play, so Stafford will have a full arsenal of weapons available with DaVante Adams lining up opposite Nacua.

Stafford is a top-10 fantasy option for Week 1. His baseline passing yards and touchdown upside in McVay’s system make him a set-it-and-forget-it QB1 despite the international travel logistics.

The Final Verdict

In this Australian showcase, Matthew Stafford holds the edge for fantasy football managers. His path to 250+ passing yards and multiple touchdowns is more reliable, whereas Brock Purdy relies heavily on efficiency and touchdown conversion in what could be a lower-scoring adjustment game abroad. Start Stafford with confidence, but consider alternatives for Purdy if you have another top-12 quarterback available.