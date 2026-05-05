Don’t Write Off Kyle Williams Just Yet in 2026 Fantasy Football Drafts

Kyle Williams gave fantasy managers very little to work with during his rookie season, flashing big-play ability but offering almost no weekly consistency. Still, with Year 2 development and a possible larger role in New England’s offense, fantasy managers may be giving up on him too quickly.

Scary: Patriots standout WR Kyle Williams is in the best shape of his life putting in nonstop work getting ready for next season.



Williams is due for a breakout year with Maye.



New England got a STEAL at No. 69 😤 pic.twitter.com/F2aE49U9cT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 15, 2026

Kyle Williams, New England

Williams spent four seasons as a secondary receiver option at UNLV and Washington State, putting up modest but steady production (35/426/2, 42/601/2, 40/541/5, 61/843/6) before breaking out in 2024. That final year in college saw him set career highs across the board (70 catches, 1,198 yards, and 14 touchdowns), while his yards-per-catch jumped from 13.5 over his first 37 games to 17.1, a sign of expanded opportunity as a much-improved player.

At 5'11" and 190 lbs. with a 4.4 40-yard dash, Williams is a legitimate deep threat. His release is polished, he finds daylight quickly at the third level, and he shows enough feel on comeback routes to turn his speed into a chess piece rather than a one-trick weapon. Add in solid yards-after-catch ability, and there's genuine NFL intrigue here.

The concern, however, is his hands. Drops have been a recurring issue, and the step up to NFL velocity will put that weakness under a harsher spotlight — faster, more precise throws demand more from a receiver's catch process, not less. His 2024 tape is full of eye-catching moments, but many of those came on easy releases: bubble screens, slants, and favorable one-on-one looks on the outside where the catch itself wasn't the hard part. His vision and spacing instincts in the open field are real, but the degree of difficulty was often low. How he handles tighter windows and harder throws will determine whether the breakout was a preview or a peak.

In his rookie season with New England, Williams caught only 12 of his 27 targets for 223 yards and three touchdowns. He gained 18.6 yards per catch, with his only fantasy value coming when reaching the endzone (1/72/1, 1/33/1, and 2/46/1). The Patriots had him on the field for 411 plays (30.3%) as their WR4.

Kyle Williams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Williams can’t pay the fantasy bills with a 44.4% catch rate. He failed to have a catch in 12 of his 20 games last season. There’s no doubt Williams can beat a defense over the top, but New England must get him more involved to become more fantasy relevant. Growth should be expected in 2026, but his next set may only be 35 catches for 500 yards and five scores, depending on the final wide receiver structure for the Patriots.

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